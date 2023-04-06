CASHMERE — The Cashmere softball team had been on a 6-game winning streak before they hosted the Mount Baker Mountaineers — a team the Bulldogs lost to last year in a 7-run shutout who went on to finish their 20-5 season with a runner-up district championship and a fourth-place trophy at state — and lost 8-1, snapping their streak on Thursday night.
The Mountaineers had a split record, 3-3, this season. They made it four when they lept to an early 3-1 lead over Cashmere in the first inning, then scattered five more runs after the second.
“We had some missed ques and errors here and there,” said Cashmere head coach Steve Mongeon.
The Bulldog’s biggest roadblock was on the mound. Mount Baker’s pitcher would throw the whole game and finish with 17 strikeouts.
“We hadn’t seen a lot of good pitching this year and we struggled a bit,” Mongeon said.
Cashmere created opportunities. At one point, the bases were loaded with a chance to knock in a few runs, they just weren’t able to capitalize.
The Bulldogs also had a solid performance from the circle. Freshman Macy Zimmerman pitched every inning and gave up eight hits and three walks but only three earned runs and finished with four strikeouts.
“She did a great job,” Mongeon said.
Cam Phillips led Cashmere with an RBI while hitting 1-for-2 at the plate. Dina Schoengarth finished 1-for-4 at the plate.
“I’m happy with how we played against one of the top teams in the state,” Mongeon said. “We’ll get better.”
