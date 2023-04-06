CASHMERE — The Cashmere softball team had been on a 6-game winning streak before they hosted the Mount Baker Mountaineers — a team the Bulldogs lost to last year in a 7-run shutout who went on to finish their 20-5 season with a runner-up district championship and a fourth-place trophy at state — and lost 8-1, snapping their streak on Thursday night.

The Mountaineers had a split record, 3-3, this season. They made it four when they lept to an early 3-1 lead over Cashmere in the first inning, then scattered five more runs after the second.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?