After trying to pull a cutter on the outside half and shattering his bat in his first plate appearance against Lance Lynn, Julio Rodriguez did what the Mariners have been pushing for and what he's been working on in recent weeks to drive in two big runs in the third inning.

With Cal Raleigh on second base and the inning kept alive by J.P. Crawford's two-out walk, Rodriguez got a 94-mph fastball in the middle of the plate. Instead of trying to yank it into the upper deck in left field, Rodriguez stayed behind the ball with his swing, sending a pretty line drive to the gap in right-center to score both runners.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?