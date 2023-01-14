With Friday's deadline for Major League Baseball teams to exchange salary figures with the arbitration-eligible players on their respective rosters, the Mariners reached salary agreements with three of their six eligible players.
Per multiple reports, Ty France, who posted a .274/.338/.436 slash line this past season while making the American League All-Star team, is in his first year of salary arbitration and agreed to a $4.1 million contract.
Paul Sewald, who is in his second year of arb eligibility, also agreed to a $4.1 million contract. He was 5-4 with a 2.67 ERA with 20 saves in 2021.
Tom Murphy, who missed most of last season with shoulder surgery, agreed to a $1.625 million contract.
The Mariners failed to reach agreements with three players — outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, right-handed pitcher Diego Castillo and utility player Dylan Moore.
MLB Trade Rumors algorithm projects Hernandez at a $14.1 million salary. Castillo is projected to make $2.9 million. Moore is projected to make $2 million.
___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone