With Friday's deadline for Major League Baseball teams to exchange salary figures with the arbitration-eligible players on their respective rosters, the Mariners reached salary agreements with three of their six eligible players.

Per multiple reports, Ty France, who posted a .274/.338/.436 slash line this past season while making the American League All-Star team, is in his first year of salary arbitration and agreed to a $4.1 million contract.



(c)2023 The Seattle Times

