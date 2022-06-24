EDMONTON — The AppleSox received their best pitching performance of the season Friday night but ultimately squandered it north of the border.
Wenatchee’s Ryan Mullan allowed just one hit in eight brilliant innings against the Edmonton Riverhawks but the AppleSox were unable to provide hardly any run support, falling 2-1 in their first of three games against the expansion Riverhawks.
The AppleSox had no trouble getting on base with seven total hits, but they rolled into three double plays and stranded six runners. Timely hitting was an issue.
Nine-hole, Andrew Haight provided the only offense for Wenatchee after mashing a two-out solo home run in the eighth inning. Aside from that, Wenatchee had just three runners reach second base the entire game.
Edmonton’s KJ Ward matched Mullan frame-for-frame and collected the win after tossing seven strong innings for the Riverhawks. While he only struck out two batters, Ward was able to force a lot of soft contact and got Wenatchee to ground out 13 times.
Enzo Apodaca and Haight were the only AppleSox to record multiple hits and Joichiro Oyama extended his hitting streak to eight games after legging out an infield single in the eighth inning. Luc Stuka and Adam Fahsel collected the only other two hits.
The Riverhawks scored both of their runs in the second inning. Ivan Brethowr led off the inning with a hit-by-pitch, followed by a single from Austin Chouinard. Both came around to score on a fielders-choice and sacrifice fly.
Mullan settled down after the inning, retiring the final 17 batters he faced. Despite sitting at 0-2, Mullan has been superb in both of his starts this season, allowing just three runs in 13 innings.
Wenatchee took two of three against the Victoria HarbourCats earlier this week but with Friday’s loss, the AppleSox are now 2-8 in their last 10 games.
Wenatchee will look to get back on track Saturday night in game two with Edmonton. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
