LONDON — Andy Murray appeared down and out on Wednesday but he was back doing what he likes best at Wimbledon, picking himself up and dusting himself down as he roared to a 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 second-round win over little-known German qualifier Oscar Otte.
Before Wednesday, Murray had never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as number 151 Otte and he had never been beaten before the third round at the All England Club.
When the match had to be briefly halted at 2-2 in the fourth set as gathering gloom meant the roof had to be closed so that the contest could continue under floodlights, it seemed as if Murray was on the verge of losing both of those personal milestones on day three of the championships.
But that stoppage allowed 118th-ranked Murray, playing on a wildcard this year as he works his way back to full fitness following hip-resurfacing surgery, to gather his thoughts and change his tactics as he won 10 of the next 14 games to book a third-round meeting with Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.
Venus follows Serena out of Wimbledon
A day after sister Serena endured a heart-breaking Wimbledon exit after suffering an injury in the first round, Venus Williams also bowed out of the singles on Wednesday.
Venus, aged 41 and playing in her 90th Grand Slam tournament, pushed Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur hard in the opening set but eventually succumbed to a 7-5 6-0 defeat.
It is the first time at least one of the American sisters has failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Serena made her debut at the tournament in 1998.
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena was forced to quit against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court after slipping in the first set and injuring her leg, ending another attempt to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
Venus said it had been hard to watch her younger sibling's tearful exit the previous day.
"Absolutely couldn't watch. It was too much. I just couldn't watch it. I know exactly what that feels like when all your faculties are taken away, things you work hard for and earn, and suddenly life happens," she said.
Asked how Serena was, she said: "I think she's doing the best you can when you get hurt. It's awful. It sucks."
Venus still has interest in the tournament as she will be playing the mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios.