EAST WENATCHEE — Saturday evening the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval hosted Bump 2 Pass Night presented by Artisan Flooring.
Four classifications were available to racers including the Johnson Electric Bump 2 Pass with 12 entries, Rockstar Energy B-Mods with 14 entries, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners with 18 entries and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners with nine entries.
Johnson Electric Bump 2 Pass
1st — Josh Musgrove (Malaga) — started in eighth
2nd — Dylan Ensor (Port Orchard) — started in sixth
3rd — Sheridan Vincent (Darrington) — started in seventh
4th — Kevin Robinson (Chehalis) — started in 12th
5th — Bruce Holmes (Port Townsend) — started in 10th
Rockstar Energy B-Mods
1st — Glenn Knutson (Quincy) — started in fifth
2nd — Kenneth Moore (Dallas, Texas) — started in second
3rd — Garrett Evans (East Wenatchee) — started in sixth
4th — Donovan Stevens (East Wenatchee) — started in fourth
5th — Brad Morrison (Moses Lake) — started in third
Plumb Perfect Roadrunners
1st — Jay Evans (Wenatchee) — started in seventh
2nd — RT Greiner (East Wenatchee) — started in 18th
3rd — Eddie Razey (Soap Lake) — started in fifth
4th — Kyle Spaulding (East Wenatchee) — started in sixth
5th — Jayson Walker (East Wenatchee) — started in 17th
Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners
1st — Kayleb Gill (Wenatchee) — started in fifth
2nd — Preston Brandt (Marysville) — started in second
3rd — Tyler Steinburg (Wenatchee) — started in first
4th — Kyson Knouf (Wenatchee) — started in third
5th — Laila Arneson (Soap Lake) — started in fourth
The WVSO will host Big Rig Racing Night on June 24.
