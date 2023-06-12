230418-newslocal-superovalstarts 01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, pictured in April.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

EAST WENATCHEE — Saturday evening the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval hosted Bump 2 Pass Night presented by Artisan Flooring.

Four classifications were available to racers including the Johnson Electric Bump 2 Pass with 12 entries, Rockstar Energy B-Mods with 14 entries, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners with 18 entries and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners with nine entries.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?