CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett set the tone for Sunday’s 32-13 rout of the Bengals when he set up the elaborate Halloween display in his yard with Joe Burrow locked in the tentacles of the shadow monster, and then he went out and made Stranger Things happen at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Garrett, who walked into the game wearing a Vecna costume — the diabolical character from his favorite show — got the Halloween party started on the Bengals first series when he leaped to tip a Burrow pass and A.J. Green picked it off. It marked the third straight time Burrow — now 0-4 lifetime against the Browns — has thrown a pick on his opening drive against them.
For an encore, Garrett blew up the Bengals’ second drive with a devastating spin move for an 8-yard sack — the first of five for the Browns on the night. Garrett finished with 1 1/2 sacks and the tip, but he served notice early on that it was Fright Night for Burrow.
“You set the bar kind of high when you do some stuff like that,” Garrett said. “You make sure you don’t go sackless in a game you walk into as a Stranger Things character. But I always feel like I’m going to go out there and give my all and have a dominating performance. Sometimes they fall in your hands, sometimes you’ve got to force it. This one it was a little bit of both.
“That first spin came so naturally and that last sack kind of had to work for, but me and TB (Taven Bryan) got the job done and it was just a lot of plays from everyone.”
Burrow, who’s team fell to 4-4 and 0-3 in the AFC North, acknowledged that Garrett’s deflection got them off on the wrong foot — not unlike Denzel Ward’s 99-yard pick sick in last year’s 41-16 victory in Cincinnati.
“That was really the start of a long day for us,” Burrow said.
Garrett agreed it set the tone.
“It did,” he said. “That first tipped pass leading to an interception and then that sack, it felt like everyone was like, ‘The bank is open. Everyone grab something.’ I was rushing to get to the passer to make a big play, but there were a lot of guys playing lights out. It was just beautiful to see.”
Burrow, who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and was off to a terrific start, finished 25-of-35 for 232 yards with two TDs and one interception for a 68.4 rating, but heading into the fourth quarter, the Bengals trailed 25-0 and Burrow had no TDs, 1 INT and a 68.4 rating.
“I don’t know if it was him saying the sacks were overrated or the wide receivers talking about our DBs, but I guess they just light a fire in us, and we’re just able to get after them a little bit different,” Garrett said.
Garrett’s dominant start inspired others like Jacoby Brissett, who 17-of-22 for 278 yards with one TD and no INTs for a 133.7 rating. Brissett threw a 53-yard pass to Amari Cooper to set up Nick Chubb’s second TD, and rushed for a 3-yard TD of his own.
“He’s one of those guys who I was talking about who we feed off of,” Brissett said. “He obviously is a tone-setter for us. We expect him to set the tone for us. He’ll come up and tell you that he fed off of a lot of those other guys. There were not a lot of places for them to throw the ball tonight, and that was because of the back end but also because of the front end. Our backers are making the right checks and safeties are making the right checks. It’s a combination of a great team effort in every facet of the game.”
