SPORTS-MYLES-GARRETT-MADE-IT-FRIGHT-1-PLD.jpg

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett chases Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow out of the pocket in the second half during Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. 

 Cleveland.com/John Kuntz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett set the tone for Sunday’s 32-13 rout of the Bengals when he set up the elaborate Halloween display in his yard with Joe Burrow locked in the tentacles of the shadow monster, and then he went out and made Stranger Things happen at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Garrett, who walked into the game wearing a Vecna costume — the diabolical character from his favorite show — got the Halloween party started on the Bengals first series when he leaped to tip a Burrow pass and A.J. Green picked it off. It marked the third straight time Burrow — now 0-4 lifetime against the Browns — has thrown a pick on his opening drive against them.



