Penticton, B.C. — The Penticton Vees have acquired many accolades this season. They sit atop the Interior Division by a mile with 10 more wins than their next competitor, Cranbrook, who sits in second. Three of the top point-earners in the league are all from Penticton, and they’ve already clinched a place in the playoffs.
Wenatchee has a couple of point-earners as well. Both Ean Somoza with 59 points, and Cade Littler with 51 points, sit within the top six in the league.
The Wild have shown they can compete with the top-tier teams. They were the reason for one of the few Penticton losses this season.
But Friday night, after a scoreless first period, Penticton’s Josh Nadeau must have been blessed by the hockey gods when he summoned the spiritual ability to score goals.
Three minutes into the second period, he put on a blistering clinic that lasted only seven and a half minutes. He had a hat trick, and the Vees led 3-0.
Ten seconds after the last goal, Wenatchee responded with Parker Murray’s 19th goal, assisted by Somoza and Garrett Szydlowski 3-1.
The Vees snuck another one before the end of the period 4-1.
The deficit climbed higher five minutes into the last period when Penticton’s Jackson Nieuwendyk scored on a powerplay 5-1.
Wenatchee’s Luke Weilandt returned the favor during their powerplay in the seventh minute, 5-2. But Nadeau returned for his fourth and the game’s final goal a few minutes later, 6-2.
Wenatchee placed more shots on goal than Penticton 34-29. The Vees were just more efficient.
The Wild are now 22-21-1-2. Penticton improves to 40-3-0-1.
