CASHMERE — In the retro NBA Jam video game for the old Super Nintendo, the play-by-play announcer shouts, “He’s on Fire!” after a user drains three consecutive 3-pointers.
The Cashmere boys should have heard that chant throughout Thursday’s dominant win over Warden because the Bulldogs had one of their best shooting nights of the season, pouring in 16 3-pointers in an 82-32 trouncing at Cashmere High School.
The ball rarely hit the floor on most possessions as the Bulldogs whipped the ball around the key until they found a wide-open shooter either in the corner or above the elbow. It was mesmerizing to watch at times; Cashmere’s offense was dialed in and didn’t waste a single possession.
“That’s really the sign of a good team,” Cashmere head coach Levi Heyen said after the win. “We’re just trying to create the best shot regardless of who we’re playing; a league rival or team that is a little bit down. Our focus this season is to just enjoy the moment because it goes by really fast — we literally play a third of our season next week. It’s great going to state and winning league titles, but that’s not why you play the game. You play because it’s fun, and tonight was fun for everyone.”
Senior Nate Phillips got in a rhythm early and buried nine 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 29 points six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Sam Phillips chipped in 13 points and dished out five assists and Ty Schoening finished with 13 points and six assists. Carter Alberts also added 10 points and six rebounds.
Cashmere smothered Warden from the opening tip and jumped out to a 27-4 lead in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 49 in the third after holding the Cougars scoreless, allowing Heyen to empty his bench in the fourth.
“We had a really tough battle the other night up in Chelan so it was nice to come out and play loose in a less strenuous game going into the weekend,” Heyen said. “I was happy with how we moved the ball and we set the tone early. Nate got his shot going and he’s been a great shooter since his freshman year.”
After pulling out the starters in the fourth, Heyen went to the end of the bench and sat next to his guys, savoring the moment. Seven of his players, including all five starters, graduated Friday night.
“It’s bittersweet,” Heyen said. “I’m excited for them to take that next step in life and their future but it breaks my heart. We really wanted to have a full season but they won back-to-back league and district titles and brought home a trophy last year. At the end of the game, I was just letting them know how much I love being around and coaching them. The relationships with these kids are irreplaceable.”
Fortunately for Heyen, he’s got a couple more weeks with the seniors.
Up Next:
Cashmere will get the weekend to enjoy graduation before returning for a four-game grind next week. The Bulldogs play Quincy and Cascade on the road next Monday and Tuesday before hosting Omak on Thursday. Tipoff in all three games is at 7:30 p.m.
“The kids will be a little emotionally spent from the graduation weekend and we have a tough one with Quincy on Monday,” Heyen said. “I’m happy we’re feeling healthy going into the second-half stretch and playing with confidence. I like our chances but we have some tough games ahead of us. Win or lose, we’ll enjoy every second of the game.”