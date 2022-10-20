NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns shoots the ball while Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski defends during the fourth quarter Wednesday at Target Center. 

 Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Damion Lee knocked down the game-winning shot with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 107-105 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals.

Lee hit a 10-foot fall-away jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie to cap an electric Phoenix comeback in the season opener for both teams. Dallas star Luka Doncic missed a 3-point attempt just before time expired.



