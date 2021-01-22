NCW — This past week must have felt like Christmas for football coaches and players around the region as schedules were agreed upon and released by the area's athletic directors.
For the first time in nearly a year, prep sports has a definitive schedule to lean on, and an attainable metric — even though the North Central Region isn’t there yet.
And the schedules present some intriguing matchups: Cashmere-Moses Lake, 1A Royal against all three 4A schools, Ephrata-Eastmont and Wenatchee-Eastmont twice. There likely won’t be another season like the one that’s currently scheduled — unless schools are forced to do the same in the fall.
At this point, coaches and players are excited to just have a clear vision to get back on the field. And for seniors, an opportunity for one final, fleeting moment under the Friday Night Lights.
Eastmont
“You see how much the social aspect of sports means to these kids and how much they miss it,” Eastmont head coach Michael Don said Friday. “They are just thankful to be out there and be around each other, and as coaches, it’s the same thing. We’re more excited now than we’ve ever been to coach and have the opportunity to be around these kids. Not being around them every day, you see how much of an impact they have on your life as a coach.”
Eastmont will open the season on the road against 1A Royal and take on 2A Ephrata at home, but the big draw is obviously Wenatchee, who the Wildcats play at home in Week 2 and at the Apple Bowl to close out the season. The last time both rivals played each other twice in a season was 2013 — Wenatchee won both 44-10, 58-28.
The only other time was in 2012 when, according to local sports historian Bruce Bennett, the first game was scheduled for Wenatchee but “because of a high reading from wildfire smoke they played at Moses Lake.” Eastmont won 34-14, before losing at home 7-0 later that season.
“Playing someone twice is cool as long as we get to play,” Don said. “Royal is obviously a different animal for a small school and they are a perennial power so we know they won’t blink an eye playing a bigger school. They have a D-I wide receiver and a QB with FBS offers so they have some kids that can play. And for Ephrata and Cashmere, who get to play one of us, that is a big step for the program and I’m sure their coaches are excited about the challenge.”
Cashmere
Cashmere head coach Bryan Bremer said Thursday that his boys are eager to get on the field and juiced for the chance to jump up and play 4A Moses Lake.
“We’re really just excited about the chance to play everyone on the schedule,” he said. “We’re hopeful that the kids get an opportunity to compete and the region advances into Phase 2. It’s such a unique year but to get the chance to play a team like Moses Lake, you don’t get those matchups that often. We’ve played 2A teams in Ephrata and Cheney, but going up a couple classifications, we’re excited.”
What’s unique about the CTL is that every team gets to play one another, so even though there isn’t an official league championship, everyone will be competing for an unofficial title.
And regardless of where Cashmere-Chelan stand, both will be vying for a trophy on the final game of the season, the coveted Bronze Shoe, which has resided inside the trophy case in Cashmere High School the past six years.
“That and even Week 3 with the Pear Bowl, it’s just so much fun being at a small school that values football and in a community that values those two games,” Bremer said. “I was telling our AD Jeff Carlson that regardless of how many games we get — three, four or five — we have to play Cascade and Chelan. I’m just glad those games aren’t back-to-back. It’s a difficult season, but it’s going to be a blast.”
Wenatchee
Even though physically, everyone might not be in game-shape at the moment, mentally everyone is ready to go to battle, Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux said Friday.
“We finally get back in the weight room this next week and kids are excited to be back doing something,” he said. “Back in October, everyone showed up to our 12 practices and the kids see some light at the end of the tunnel and a chance for a season. Physically, we’re not prepared but (mentally) we’re eager. It’s been too long man, too long.”
Chelan
Chelan head coach Travis Domser expects his team to be ready on March 5, knowing just how grateful they are to be on the field.
“Those three weeks of practice in October were some of the best practices we’ve ever had,” Domser said Friday. “The kids were just thankful to be outside doing some of the things that make them feel a little bit normal. But I feel good with where we’re at physically; I know a lot of the kids have been doing work on their own. So they’ll be ready to rock and roll, and I’m super excited about this group.”
Cascade
Cascade head coach and athletic director Dominique Coffin said the first question his players asked him when he told them about practice: “Do we get to wear pads and helmets?”
“So I told them, 'Yeah, even in Phase 1 we can get pads on and practice in pods of six,'” Coffin said. “I think that helps because it makes it more of a reality for them. It’s got everyone motivated.”
Preserving the Pear Bowl will be nice, but Kodiak fans have another game to circle on the calendar with Quincy and its new head coach Greg McMillan making his return to Leavenworth. McMillan’s father, Jack, taught and coached football for 19 years at Cascade High School. Greg started helping his father in 1989 before coaching for five years at Brewster.
“That will be a special game for both sides,” Coffin said.