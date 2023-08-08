NCW — For any qualified individual with the knowledge, passion, and sports background, there are several head coaching and assistant coaching opportunities available throughout North Central Washington at the high and middle school levels. And with fall sports on the horizon, some programs are still short coaches.
Wenatchee School District
Wenatchee High School
- Slow-pitch softball — assistant coach
- Swim (boys) — assistant coach
- Aquatics coordinator
- Weight room supervisor (Fall)
- Cross country — assistant coach
- Baseball — assistant coach (3)
- Basketball (girls) — assistant coach
- Basketball (boys) — assistant coach (3)
- Track — assistant coach (pole vault)
Middle School District-Wide
- Tennis — head coach
- Tennis — assistant coach
- Cross country — head coach
- Cross country — assistant coach
Orchard Middle School
- Volleyball — assistant coach (Orchard)
- Volleyball — 6th-grade head coach (Orchard)
- Football — head coach (Orchard)
- Football — assistant coach (3) (Orchard)
Foothills Middle School
- Football — assistant coach (3) (Foothills)
For more information or to apply, please visit the Wenatchee School District website.
East Wenatchee School District
Eastmont Junior High School
- Football — 7th-grade assistant coach
- Soccer (Girls) — 7th-grade head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Eastmont School District website.
Cascade School District (Leavenworth)
Cascade High School
- Volleyball — assistant coach
- Cross country — assistant coach
Icicle River Middle School
- Volleyball — head coach
- Volleyball — assistant coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Cascade School District website.
Lake Chelan School District
Chelan High School
- Softball — head coach
- Track — head coach
Chelan Middle School
- Volleyball — assistant coach
- Softball — assistant coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Lake Chelan School District website.
Quincy School District
Quincy High School
- Volleyball — assistant coach
- Cross country (girls) — head coach
- Track — assistant coach (2)
Quincy Middle School
- Cross country — head coach
- Volleyball — 7th-grade head coach
- Softball — 7th-grade head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Quincy School District website.
Omak School District
Omak High School
- Football — assistant coach
- Soccer (Girls) — assistant coach
- Wrestling (Girls) — head coach
- Track — head coach
Omak Middle School
- Football — assistant coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Omak School District website.
Entiat School District
Entiat High School
- Cheer — head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Entiat School District website.
Manson School District
Manson High School
- Cross country — assistant coach
- Wrestling — assistant coach (2)
Manson Middle School
- Basketball (Girls) — head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Manson School District website.
Brewster School District
Brewster High School
- Baseball — head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Brewster School District website.
Pateros School District
Pateros Junior High
- Football — assistant coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Pateros School District website.
Okanogan School District
Okanogan Middle School
- Wrestling (Girls) — head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Okanogan School District website.
Bridgeport School District
Bridgeport Middle School
- Football — assistant coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Bridgeport School District website.
Grand Coulee Dam School District
Lake Roosevelt Senior High
- Wrestling (Girls) — assistant coach
Lake Roosevelt Junior High
- Wrestling (Girls) — head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Grand Coulee Dam School District website.
Methow Valley School District
Liberty Bell High School
- Wrestling — games coach
- Cheer — assistant coach
- Strength and Conditioning — head coach
- Mental skills — coach
Liberty Bell Junior High
- Soccer (Girls) — head coach
- Soccer (Boys) — head coach
- Football — assistant coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Methow Valley School District website.
Oroville School District
Oroville Senior High
- Tennis — head coach
- Tennis — assistant coach
- Basketball (Girls) — assistant coach
- Soccer (Girls) — assistant coach
Oroville Junior High
- Football — head coach
- Football — assistant coach
- Wrestling — assistant coach
- Track — head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Oroville School District website.
Ephrata School District
Ephrata High School
- Cheer — assistant coach
- Cross country — assistant coach
Ephrata Middle School
- Football — head coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Ephrata School District website.
Cle Elum-Roslyn School District
Walter Strom Middle School
- Volleyball — assistant coach
For more information or to apply, please visit the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District website.