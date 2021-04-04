EPHRATA — Unintentionally making a soccer game harder for yourself can provide all the motivation you need.
The Wenatchee girls’ soccer team felt that Saturday afternoon when they played the Ephrata Tigers for the final game of the season.
Ephrata found the back of the net first.
“We had one of our starting defenders out sick,” Wenatchee Head Coach David Vasquez said. “We were adjusting defensively and we got caught early, but we came back and tied it up.”
Junior midfielder Halle Stegeman leveled the score after drilling a free kick from about 30 yards out into the upper left corner.
Wenatchee’s second goal wasn’t far behind as senior captain Yareli Sanchez-Blanco scored just before the half.
“We generated a bunch of shots,” Vasquez said. “Stegeman had eight shots on frame, Masyn Heggem generated a few shots. We came back in the second half and played much better. We readjusted our defense and put a freshman in as center-back, that was a huge change."
Wenatchee’s last goal began as a beautiful 25 yard shot from Taylor Schoengarth that struck the crossbar, rebounded toward Lilly Delmus who collected the ball and finished her shot to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
“We didn’t start off playing cohesively,” Vasquez said. “But we stuck together after falling behind early, they kept their head in it and executed.”
Nyah Hughes, the senior goalkeeper, conceded just two goals all season.
“She had a great amount of focus this whole season,” Vasquez said. “It's bittersweet. I would have been excited to see what these girls could do. They did very well this season and we were peaking at the right moment. I wish I had them another season.”
He went on to praise his senior defenders, Olivia Bowman and Alli Clark, who factored in heavily to all of Wenatchee's clean-sheets. Senior midfielders, Greta Jarecki and Marissa Hurst found their own in that position. And Sanchez-Blanco led the team in scoring.
Cashmere outlasts Okanogan
Sometimes it's just not your day.
Saturday was not Cashmere's as the Bulldogs squared off against Okanogan in the final match of the season. Cashmere outshot Okanogan 19-3 but scored just one goal, winning 1-nil over their former divisional foe.
“It was a battle in the midfield,” Cashmere Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “We had early opportunities but their goalkeeper was always there or the ball (sailed) high.”
The only goal of the game came from a corner kick by Cashmere’s Carley Diaz, which she crossed into the box to freshman Tess Scott, who scored to give Cashmere a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute.
“We couldn’t finish,” Tronson said. “It was a good battle. Our possession allowed us to control the game a bit more. We were missing a few of our front players because of injuries or illnesses, so we had some younger girls step up.”
Okanogan mounted a few threats to try and tie up the game in the second half but Cashmere’s keeper was able stop them all.
“It was bittersweet to have the season end, but to see the seniors not have a complete season was the toughest part,” Tronson said. “What would have been if we had more time. These six weeks were a blink of an eye, but we sent off our seniors on a real high note.”
Eastmont fights through Moses Lake
Soccer games can be won multiple ways.
Often by finesse through skill, precise passing, ball control, placement, and agility. Others are more brutal; games you survive on pure nerve, determination, and grit.
Eastmont was served the latter Saturday afternoon when they faced Moses Lake in their last game of the season, winning 3-2.
“The game was very tightly contested,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said after the win. “Moses Lake came ready to play and It was a very physical game."
Moses Lake struck first but Eastmont responded when Jayden Brown sent a cross to Megan Chandler who finished the play to tie the game in the 22nd minute.
The Wildcats then took the lead after Rylee Fischer scored before half.
“It came down to the wire,” Hurtado said.
The Chiefs wouldn’t roll over, however, and tied it up just before the intermission.
Chandler gave the Wildcats back the lead with her second goal of the match and then the entire second-half was back-and-forth.
“The girls played well,” Hurtado said. “It was a hard game, being the last game of the season. Moses Lake was very motivated, but we handled it. They responded well and didn't fold under pressure. They continued to fight and left it all on the field.
Eastmont scored 50 goals in 11 games with six clean sheets this season. Allowing only seven goals. Last year they scored 54 goals in 18 games, which shows an impressive jump inefficiency.
“We had seven seniors,” Hurtado said. “They took it to heart to have the best experience this year. They showed when there is a challenge ahead of us we face it head-on. I am extremely proud to be their coach. They've left a high standard and expectation for anyone who puts on an Eastmont jersey."
VOLLEYBALL
Wenatchee finishes Ephrata and Moses Lake in straight sets
How you start a volleyball match doesn’t always dictate how it will end.
Saturday, the Wenatchee volleyball team faced its last two opponents of the season, Ephrata and Moses Lake.
Ephrata gave them a brief scare in the first set, pushing the Panthers into extra points until Wenatchee brought it back and won 26-24.
“We had too many unforced errors in the first set,” Wenatchee Head Coach Marni McMahon said. “We couldn’t get into rhythm passing, and we gave away too much. But we got back in rhythm and executed offensively in the last few points to win. In the second and third sets, we were finally back to our normal statistics. We did a much better job and had fewer errors.
Wenatchee won 25-15 and 25-6 in the last two sets.
Irelyn Branam served three aces and contributed 26 assists. Alex Toth had seven kills. Mackenzie Kleyn had six kills, and Tess White finished with 12 digs.
When Wenatchee later faced Moses Lake, the Panthers were much more on form and won in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, and 25-9.
“We still had a few unforced errors,” McMahon said. “I started all the seniors, and for the most part, we got everyone in, the younger kids too. No matter what the ratio was, we took control of the match.”
Abby Black had nine kills, Ashton McMahon chipped in five kills. Giselle Cortes added 12 assists and Elise Baier dished out eight assists.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors,” McMahon said. “They were great role models. They contributed and were a large part of our success. They will be missed.”
Cashmere takes Warden and Royal in four sets
Cashmere faced its last two opponents of the season, Warden and Royal, beating both in four sets.
“We were dominant and strong,” Cashmere Head Coach Andrea Lyons said. “In the first set against Warden we eased up a little too much, but we pulled it together. Royal was one of our better games, everyone contributed. There was a lot of emotion, this being the senior’s last game. It was neat to see them pull together.”
Lauren Kurt had 22 kills and 10 digs. Faith Kurt had 11 aces and had 26 assists. Elle Spears had 35 assists, 10 kills and eight aces.
“Some of the girls played their best volleyball,” Lyons said. “It was the best way to end the season. The seniors this year showed a lot of strong leadership. They will leave a void the younger girls will have to work to fill. No individual stood out, everyone coming together made us a strong team. How hard these girls worked, and how they showed up every day, made me grateful to have a season.”
