WENATCHEE — Eastmont came ready to hit against their cross-bridge rival Tuesday afternoon at Rec Park.
The Wildcats (3-1) racked up 18 hits as a team and opened the floodgates in the sixth inning to beat Wenatchee 16-10 in the first of a three-game series, which concludes Saturday at Dan White Field.
“Eastmont came out ready to play today,” Wenatchee head coach Jeff Zehnder said after the loss. “They started off hitting the ball and finished hitting the ball.”
The Panthers had Isaac England on the bump while Eastmont gave the ball to senior Lucas Banning.
“They got to him early in the first inning (but) then we brought Jack Kovanen in and he shut the door for us a little bit and held them off for a few innings,” Zehnder said. “He kept them at bay which allowed us to chip away and claw back a little bit. I thought Jack did a good job of keeping them off balance and gave us an opportunity.”
Wenatchee got down by six runs early but slowly chipped away throughout the game until the Panthers drew within one in the fourth inning.
“We were just kind of sneaking back into the game— like letting sleeping dogs lie a little bit — and got within one run,” Zehnder said. “We had the tying run at second with two-outs but Eastmont was able to close us out of the inning.”
The Wildcats responded with a couple runs in the fifth and then they blew the game open in the sixth with an eight-run inning. Wenatchee scratched out a couple of runs over the final two frames but couldn’t climb out of the sixth-inning hole.
“Still, I like how we stayed in the game and didn’t roll over,” Zehnder said. “We didn’t roll over and we were swinging the bats till the end. I have to give credit where it is due though because there are not many high school baseball games where a team gets 18 hits. Eastmont was just spraying the ball across the year and Cooper Richards had a big game for them.”
The Panthers have dropped three-in-a-row now after dropping two against the Chiefs over the weekend, but Zehnder said he sees improvement from Saturday. And big picture: they’re playing baseball after an excruciatingly long time away. That’s really all that matters.
“I was talking to the kids, we might be getting our buts kicked a little bit. But the sun’s out, there are people out here cheering and we're still having successful at-bats, finding gaps and driving in runs. It was a great atmosphere tonight with the soccer game going next door and we’re looking at this season as being just lucky to get out and play.”
Wenatchee will get a few days to fine-tune some things before crossing the bridge Saturday to take on Eastmont in a doubleheader. First pitch is at 11 a.m.
Soccer
Wenatchee 11, Chelan 0
It’s not every day you’re staring down your school record for the most goals scored in a single boys soccer game.
Wenatchee, even at halftime, probably wasn’t even entertaining the idea, let alone doing it while maintaining a clean sheet. But that is what the Panthers did Tuesday night as they blew out Chelan 11-nil.
“It was a nice result and we played extremely well,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “I asked them to play relaxed, just do what we train. We were able to create some opportunities.”
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to find the net. By halftime, Wenatchee was leading 4-nil.
“I had three guys off the JV playing and we had a few players playing different positions.” Tronson said. “Chelan’s keeper stepped up and blocked a few. They battled, we put 22 shots on them.”
Marcos Bravo who finished with five goals in 55 minutes. Tyler Wisen scored two. Luis Mendoza, who is normally the goalkeeper, also scored a pair of goals.
Julian Reyes scored a beautiful goal from a distance after lobbing in a 30-yarder on a quick turn to the far post. And Gavino Mota added the final goal to break the previous single-game record of 10.
“That was a highlight,” Tronson said. “ We had crisper more challenging shots. I was very pleased with how we possessed the ball.”
Wenatchee plays Royal on the road Friday at 6 p.m.
Quincy 3, Eastmont 1
Eastmont had a competitive match against Quincy Tuesday night at home.
Eastmont controlled the first half and were up 1-nil heading into half. But the Jackrabbits flipped a switch in the second half and capitalized on a few defensive mistakes by the Wildcats to net three goals and win 3-1.
“We started fairly strong,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said. “We created a couple opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize. At one point, we dribbled into the box and were awarded a penalty kick, but we couldn’t put it away. It went that way most of the half.”
Eastmont plays Wahluke on the road Saturday at 11 a.m.
Moses Lake 2, Cascade 1
You would doubt that any Kodiak believed they faced a David and Goliath matchup Tuesday night, when their 1A soccer team met the Moses Lake Chiefs’ 4A squad on the pitch by the way they played.
Cascade ultimately lost, but only after fighting their way into a shootout they narrowly lost 2-1.
“Moses Lake is very skilled, and very fast,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “They are one of the best in the region.”
Cascade was the first to score as Kevin Castillo banked a corner kick-off of the opposition in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.
But 20 minutes into the second half Moses Lake leveled the score. The tie held until the end of regulation and in the shootout, it was neck-in-neck, but the Chiefs were able to slot one more goal to win the game.
“It's one of those games you can build on,” Sandoval said. “To stay in it, and compete with those guys makes me proud. Our defense was able to keep them back, they got a few more chances but we held them. That was a really good experience.”
Cascade plays Brewster on the road Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Golf
CTL POD
Chelan hosted Cascade, Quincy, Omak, and Royal in both Boys and Girls golf Tuesday afternoon at the Lake Chelan Municipal Golf Course.
"It was a beautiful mild and sunny day." Chelan Head Coach Kirk Einspahr said.
"And the course has several very challenging pin placements on the greens.”
As a team, Omak took the top honor with 390 points for the boys. Just behind was Chelan with 393. Quincy and Cascade took third and fourth with scores of 430 and 433 respectively. Royal finished with 487.
Individually, for the boys, Chelan’s Miles Grossberg finished with the best score at 79. Cascade’s Isaac Cortes was next with 87. And to round out the top four, Chelan’s Joey Gasper and Quincy’s Nate Gonzalez both finished with 89.
“Grossberg turned in an impressive 7-over par 79 today,” Einspahr said. “Leaving the rest of the boys' field far behind.”
For the girls, only Quincy was able to field enough golfers to earn a team score. They scored 532 points.
Individually, Omak’s Halle Richter was the only girl golfer to score under 100, with a score of 99. Royal’s Jayden Hill followed in second with 114. Then Chelan’s Elly Collins and Quincy’s Marisol Cardenas finished with scores of 115 and 121 respectively.
“Collins is only a first-time golfer and she turned in a third-place with 115, only missing second by a stroke,” Einspahr said. “I also need to commend JD Gonzalez for coming out and playing nine holes with just one hand. He broke it in his last football game with Cashmere.”
Chelan and Cascade will travel to Quincy to play at Colockum Ridge on Thursday. First tee time is at 1:30 p.m.
Big 9 POD
The Wenatchee, Eastmont, Ephrata and Moses Lake lady-golfers hit the links at Rock Island Tuesday afternoon.
As a team, Wenatchee took the day with the fewest total points at 425. Eastmont followed shortly thereafter with 484. Moses Lake had only three athletes compete, and Ephrata had only one, both not enough to earn a team score.
“We had a good day,” Wenatchee Head Coach Doug Merrill said.“We were missing our two low scorers. A couple girls stepped in and did well; Ashliegh Willoughby led us, it was her first time under 100, a good first milestone. She had a real nice chip-in on the 11th hole and Lilli Moughbray shaved off five strokes.”
Individually, Wenatchee did well, taking three of the top four slots, though Ephrata’s lone competitor, Payton Hagy, had the top score at 94. Willoughby was next with 99. Then Presley Nelson and Moughbray followed with 100 and 104 respectively.
Eastmont took the next three slots when Libby Gallaher, Katie Ellard, and Ivy Christiansen all finished the day with a score of 120.
“We did pretty well,” Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch said. “Scores were typically a little higher than Moses Lake. In general, we are progressing along. We are looking to improve, and are making progress hitting the ball (but) we are still trying to have fun.”
Eastmont plays at Wenatchee in a friendly this Thursday at 4:15 p.m.