WENATCHEE — The 2020 baseball season for the Wenatchee AppleSox and the West Coast League still hangs in the balance, with many uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AppleSox are facing these challenges with a new head coach, Ian Sanderson.
Sanderson is currently the pitching coach for Longview College, which has won the Northwest Athletic Conference or NWAC the past three seasons. He also was the pitching coach last season for Victoria in the WCL, which finished second in the league in ERA, strikeouts, and opponent batting average.
The Harbourcats knocked the AppleSox out of the playoffs last season before falling to Corvalis in the WCL championship.
Sanderson was named to the new AppleSox head coach in March. Since then, he’s been working from home like many of us. Even though he calls Longview home, he’s been staying with his fiancé in Puyallup.
“A lot of reading. Listening to guys talk about baseball. I’m hanging out with my fiancé. We are trapped at home. Just spending some quality time, trying to get a little garden going," Sanderson said of his recent time.
This past week, Sanderson and his coaches called every player on the roster to check-in, give them updates and see where they are at. Some players have expressed concerns about playing during the pademic, he said, so they have had to adjust the roster.
“A lot of guys are just excited to get on a field. I think we’re in a good spot. We’re very similar to what everyone else is dealing with. I think we’re going to be relatively healthy. We’re down about four guys. With everything going on, I don’t think four guys will be tough to replace at the moment,” Sanderson said.
Unlike a normal year, the college players coming to the AppleSox are not coming off playing a spring college baseball season. Sanderson said they have to take the health of the players into consideration, particularly the pitchers.
He said they have to make sure arms are healthy.
“They can play all the catch they want but being game ready is a lot different than being bullpen ready,” Sanderson said. “We talked yesterday as a coaching staff about what our plans are, limiting some pitch numbers early no matter the situation. Having a lot of pitchers helps that.”
Just like with Victoria last season, he said they’ll be able to throw three or four guys in a game and have another three or four for the next game. Players are going to be behind, he said, so it will be a learning process, much more so that any other summer.
Certainly, having pitchers on pitch limits is nothing new.
“For me, it’s lower than a lot of other summer collegiate leagues. My process is about 75 pitches for the starter. Then, no more than 40 for a reliever. That gives me fewer innings. Our thought process behind that is – fewer innings before going back to school. I want pitchers to get better reps to progress as a player,” he said. “You tend to not use as many guys if you are not wearing everybody out.”
Sanderson has been in close contact with college coaches, whether by email, text, or phone call. He’s checking with the college coaches to make sure he’s handling their player correctly.
“With pitching specifically, I give them the option, what do you want for the player? What roles do you want him in? Does he need to transition from the bullpen to a starter? Does he need to be a 7th or 8th inning guy? Is he a closer?” he said. “I have a really good idea of what everybody wants and what their expectations are. Being a first-year head coach, I relied on a lot of relationships I had, so I know the coaches. That makes it an easy text.”
Sanderson said he feels good about the team he and his coaches have assembled. They have lost some guys the coaches thought were going to be a big factor.
“Guys were concerned about disappointing, but in these very strange times, there can’t be any grudges or hard feelings,” he said. “We’re still good. I’m confident the guys are going to do what they need to make it a productive summer on their end but also hope Wenatchee gets some wins in whatever season we do get.”
In terms of having a season, Sanderson said there is not much going on right now. The GMs and owners are in contact with each other and the league office, he said.
The owners and GMs are keeping everything tight-lipped about plans, he said.
“The owners and GMs don’t want any rumors. I like that. I don’t want a lot of speculation. In the two weeks, we’ll have a, for sure, definitive answer,” Sanderson said.
Certainly gate revenue, concessions, ticket sales are essential for the local owners. Could there be a WCL season without fans?
“Our owner, Jose Oglesby, is committed to have a season, to have baseball, no matter the situation. You have to really respect and appreciate what he is doing. He is seeing a bigger picture than the bottom line,” Sanderson said. “I understand the business side completely. Right now, I think a lot of owners are seeing a bigger picture and the grand scheme of baseball more than just the bottom line for this summer with the lack of games and the craziness.”
Sanderson said he appreciates the owners and GM’s commitment to having whatever season they can.