PULLMAN — Asked about the factors that made Washington State an appealing destination, Ben Arbuckle pointed to "history" as one of the major draws.

The Cougars consistently ranked among the nation's most potent offensive teams throughout the 2010s. WSU's new offensive coordinator hopes to restore that tradition and build upon the program's legacy.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

