World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Bighorn's Stanley Christian gathers a rebound while on defense against the Newfoundland Rouges during the first quarter of Tuesday night's Basketball League game at Town Toyota Center.
WENATCHEE — Just three games into their first season, Wenatchee faced the Newfoundland Rogues, one of the better teams in the TBL.
Turnovers hurt the Bighorns early on. Whether they were the result of Newfoundland’s defense or due to Wenatchee's play, turnovers cost the Bighorns.
While Wenatchee made nearly every shot within the paint contested and rebounded consistently, at least early on, the Rogues hit enough from deep to grow their lead.
The Bighorns weren’t too far behind, at one point, the deficit grew to 11. But when turnovers didn't hamper their offense, they created offense off the drive or hit the occasional midrange or 3-pointer.
Wenatchee trailed 32-22 at the end of the first quarter.
“Not to give excuses, but this was the Rogues' 14th game, and this was our third,” Bighorns Head Coach Don Sims said. “They got things worked out a little bit more.”
Once that quarter was out of their system, the Bighorns found their groove. They outscored the Rogues 24-20 in the second quarter.
Wenatchee forced turnovers and shot clock violations, all within the first few minutes. They struggled to hit from deep but that didn’t stop an 8-0 run halfway through the quarter.
A few minutes later, another streak was sparked after Boykin stole the ball, and passed to Miller, who teed up an alley-oop to Jaylen Nixon II for a strong two-handed dunk. The Bighorns were down 52-46 at halftime.
The Rogues, however, shot the lights out in the third quarter. They knocked down six of their 15 threes in this quarter alone. Five of those were within the first three minutes and it gave them a 20-point lead of 70-50.
“Tonight, we didn’t rebound the basketball,” Sims said. “It gave them second and third shots.”
Newfoundland outshot Wenatchee from behind the arc 41.7% to 26.1%. From the rest of the field, the teams were essentially even. The Rogues attempted 12 more shots within the 3-point line and 13 more beyond it.
The Rogues outscored Wenatchee during the third quarter 40-25 and built a 21-point lead before the fourth 92-71.
Like the second quarter, Wenatchee won the fourth. They pulled back a 23-point deficit to 15 after Miller stole the ball, dribbled coast-to-coast in traffic, and dished it to Stanley Christian, who sprinted down the baseline for the dunk.
Despite their best efforts, Wenatchee couldn't pull the deficit back. The Rogues won 119-99.
“It takes a little time to gel. We have some things we got to clean up, but they’re giving the effort,” Sims said. “If we keep giving the effort we can correct and move forward.”
Nixon led Wenatchee with 23 points and seven rebounds. Boykin followed with 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Miller finished with 11 points, five assists, and two steals.
For Newfoundland, Armani Chaney and Jacorie Archie both finished with 23 points.
Wenatchee now has a 1-2 record.
Wenatchee hits the road Friday to play the Seattle Super Hawks at Seattle Pacific University.
