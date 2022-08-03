Purchase Access

The National Football League on Wednesday appealed the six-game suspension given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league's personal-conduct policy after it had previously said it wanted at least a year-long suspension.

On Monday, former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson said Watson had violated the league's policy after more than 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct and abuse, calling his behavior "egregious" and "predatory."