Here are the rankings heading into Week 6:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Buffalo Bills (4-1, No. 1 last week)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0, No. 3)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, No. 2)
There’s no stopping the Bills when Josh Allen gets hot. The star quarterback destroyed the Steelers in a 38-3 victory, throwing for 424 yards and four touchdowns, including a franchise-record 98-yard pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis. His 348 passing yards in the first half are tied for the second most over the opening two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, while Davis became just the fifth NFL player since 2000 to have two touchdown catches of 60 or more yards in the same game. Buffalo is the most talented team in the NFL, and playing like it.
The Eagles are making a push to be considered No. 1, holding off the Cardinals, 20-17, to remain the last undefeated team in the league. Quarterback Jalen Hurts continued to build his MVP case, rushing for 61 yards and two touchdowns and passing for 239 yards. He’s quickly become one of the league’s best dual-threat quarterbacks, passing Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 starts with 19. The offensive line needs to stay healthy to keep Hurts and company rolling, but there’s no doubt Philadelphia has established itself as a legitimate contender under second-year coach Nick Sirianni.
The top contenders
4. Baltimore Ravens (3-2, No. 6)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2, No. 7)
6. Dallas Cowboys (4-1, No. 11)
7. Minnesota Vikings (4-1, No. 10)
8. San Francisco 49ers (3-2, No. 12)
9. Green Bay Packers (3-2, No. 5)
10. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2, No. 14)
Is it too early to say the Ravens are back on track? That 19-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday was awfully significant, and not just for the AFC North race. Baltimore needed to prove it could hold a lead, and even though the defense failed to do so late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson and kicker Justin Tucker stepped up and delivered a last-second victory.
In the NFC, there isn’t a clear pecking order behind the Eagles, as the two teams once considered the best in the conference have failed to deliver. The Buccaneers were sloppy again Sunday in a 21-15 win over the Falcons, needing a questionable roughing-the-passer call on Tom Brady to hold off a late comeback bid. The Packers’ offense was shut out in the second half of a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to connect with his young receivers. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Rodgers was 0 for 5 on passes of 20 or more yards in the air, including 0 for 4 in the second half. Perhaps even more concerning for Green Bay is the play of its defense, which allowed the Giants to score on five straight drives.
The Cowboys are quickly emerging as the biggest threat to Philadelphia in the NFC. Cooper Rush moved to 5-0 in his career as a starting quarterback with a 22-10 victory over the Rams, but it was the defense that continued to lead the charge, opening the game with a fumble return for a touchdown while sacking Matthew Stafford five times and forcing three turnovers. Once Dak Prescott returns from his thumb injury, Dallas has the makings of a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Sunday night’s game against the Eagles will be an important test.
Playoff hopefuls
11. Miami Dolphins (3-2, No. 4)
12. New York Giants (4-1, No. 17)
13. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3, No. 9)
14. Los Angeles Rams (2-3, No. 8)
15. Tennessee Titans (3-2, No. 18)
16. Arizona Cardinals (2-3, No. 15)
The wild cards
17. New York Jets (3-2, No. 25)
18. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3, No. 13)
19. New Orleans Saints (2-3, No. 23)
20. Denver Broncos (2-3, No. 16)
21. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4, No. 20)
22. Atlanta Falcons (2-3, No. 24)
23. New England Patriots (2-3, No. 26)
24. Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1, No. 27)
25. Cleveland Browns (2-3, No. 19)
26. Seattle Seahawks (2-3, No. 21)
The basement
27. Detroit Lions (1-4, No. 22)
28. Chicago Bears (2-3, No. 30)
29. Washington Commanders (1-4, No. 28)
30. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4, No. 29)
31. Houston Texans (1-3-1, No. 32)
32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, No. 31)