PITTSBURGH — As in all facets of life, the National Football League is no stranger to heartache. Tragedies occur in the work force, whether involving drug addiction, senseless violence or just untimely, unfortunate accidents. Very rarely they occur at the workplace.

Typically, these tragedies occur away from our gaze. They might happen when we are sleeping. They might happen when we are working. They can happen at any point when we are not paying attention. They do not occur under the watchful eye of a sporting nation. We do not witness them live on television, in high definition, in prime time.



___ (c)2023 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.