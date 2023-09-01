Benson with the Winnipeg ICE

Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson, in the midst of a 98-point season for the Winnipeg ICE in 2022-23. Benson is slated to play for the Wild this season after Winnipeg’s relocation to Wenatchee earlier this month. Benson was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

 Provided photo/WHL/Zachary Peters

WENATCHEE — As the Wenatchee Wild begin on-ice activities for the 2023-24 preseason, the Wild are excited to announce that nine of their players have earned invitations to National Hockey League (NHL) preseason training camps.

NHL training camps are set to begin during the Wenatchee preseason in early September, with the first NHL preseason game scheduled for Sept. 22 and the regular season slated to get underway on Oct. 10.