NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares plays the puck and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle defends Wednesday. 

 Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2

Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and an assist, Valeri Nichushkin also scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche began their title defense with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night in Denver.



