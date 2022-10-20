NHL: St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) celebrates his goal with forward Robert Thomas (18) and forward Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during overtime against Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

 Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — Justin Faulk scored twice, including the winner 2:10 into overtime, as the St. Louis Blues defeated the host Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Brayden Schenn tallied a goal and assist, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists for the Blues, who improved to 2-0-0. Robert Thomas added two assists, and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.



