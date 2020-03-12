The NHL announced Thursday that it will press pause on this season to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the league announced the suspension of the season began immediately, so the Penguins will not play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
“Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup,” commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday afternoon in a statement. “Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”
That news came a day after the NBA suspended its season “until further notice” after a player tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19. The player, per ESPN, was Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
As that story rapidly evolved Wednesday, pressure built for other professional sports leagues to take a hiatus. The NHL said late Wednesday it would consult with medical experts, evaluate its options and provide the public an update Thursday.
The league’s Board of Governors discussed the situation on a conference call Thursday afternoon and the decision was made to put the season on hold.
“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures,” Bettman said in the statement.
“However, [with] news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”
For example, the Jazz played host to the NBA’s Washington Wizards on Feb. 28. The Wizards share Capital One Arena with the Washington Capitals, whom the Penguins played at PPG Paints Arena this past Saturday.
“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including by self-quarantine, where appropriate,” Bettman said in his statement.
The Penguins also issued a statement to “our fans” later Thursday afternoon, telling them to “be safe” during these “unprecedented times.”
“We will remain in contact with the NHL during this period and pass on information to you as it becomes available,” it read. “We look forward to seeing you again when the excitement of Penguins hockey returns to PPG Paints Arena. We truly appreciate your support. Thank you for your understanding. Be safe.”
Late Wednesday, the Penguins remained in Columbus, awaiting word from the NHL and planned to follow its lead whenever a path forward was determined.
The Penguins had been scheduled to play the Blue Jackets on Thursday night here at Nationwide Arena, with the game closed to the public.
The Blue Jackets announced Wednesday, before the NBA suspended its season, that amid growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic that admission to Thursday’s game would be limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials.
Even after Wednesday’s practice in Columbus ended around 1:30 p.m., it was business as usual for Penguins players made available to the media, though Justin Schultz noted it was “weird” to be standing six feet away from reporters.
Schultz spoke about how his goal against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday gave him a confidence boost. Winger Zach Aston-Reese expressed excitement about potentially returning to the lineup this week. Kris Letang took ownership for a foolish penalty in Tuesday’s win. Jack Johnson dissected the penalty kill.
Early Wednesday evening, they learned they were to play in an empty arena. A few hours later, Penguins players sat in their hotel in Columbus, watching the NBA news break on TV and Twitter and wondering what the NHL might do next.
The Penguins were still in Columbus when the NHL made its announcement a little after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. They then flew back to Pittsburgh and players were sent home without testing. Now they wait.
A few weeks ago, some NHL players were simply worried about whether they could still get new sticks from equipment companies with manufacturing in China due to the COVID-19 outbreak there. And now this.
“The decision to temporarily suspend play due to the COVID-19 pandemic is an appropriate course of action at this time,” the NHL Players Association said in a statement.
“The NHLPA will continue to closely monitor this very dynamic situation and remain in daily discussions with the league, our medical consultants and our players regarding all aspects of this matter. The players are looking forward to the opportunity to resume play in front of hockey fans everywhere.”
There was no mention in the NHL’s statement of contingency plans for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs if and when the season resumes. The NHL has 189 regular-season games remaining. The regular season was scheduled to end April 4, with the playoffs starting the week of April 6.
In 1919, the Stanley Cup finals were canceled after five games due to an outbreak of Spanish flu. Many Montreal Canadiens players and their manager were hospitalized. One player, Joe Hall, died of the illness.
The only time since then that the Stanley Cup has not been awarded was when the entire 2004-05 season was canceled due to the league’s labor lockout.
The Penguins, 3-8-0 in their last 11 games, are currently third in the Metropolitan Division standings behind the Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers.