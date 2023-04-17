PESHASTIN — Whiplash might be the correct verb in describing Cascade’s (0-7, 1-9-1) last three baseball games. The Kodiaks had just overcome the hurdle and felt the elation of earning their first win of the season only to fall to their rival, Cashmere (6-1, 9-4), after a dominant doubleheader sweep orchestrated by the Bulldogs.

Cashmere won the opener, 30-0, and the second game, 17-0, to complete the sweep. These wins now have Cashmere on a 4-game winning streak.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?