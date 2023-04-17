PESHASTIN — Whiplash might be the correct verb in describing Cascade’s (0-7, 1-9-1) last three baseball games. The Kodiaks had just overcome the hurdle and felt the elation of earning their first win of the season only to fall to their rival, Cashmere (6-1, 9-4), after a dominant doubleheader sweep orchestrated by the Bulldogs.
Cashmere won the opener, 30-0, and the second game, 17-0, to complete the sweep. These wins now have Cashmere on a 4-game winning streak.
For the opener, Jack Croci led Cashmere with seven RBIs and a home run. He was also 4-for-6 and scored six runs. Caed Wilkinson went 5-for-7 with five RBIs, Josh Meros went 3-for-3, Tyler Peterson went 2-for-4, had four RBIs, and scored four runs, and Grady Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and four scored runs.
Trenton Mason pitched three innings and gave up only one walk and one hit and finished with five strikeouts. Wilkinson pitched two innings and gave up two walks but finished with five strikeouts.
For the second game, Croci went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple with five RBIs. Meros went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Zimmerman went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
This is the game where Jack Niederstadt touched the miraculous — he threw a no-hitter. To complete the feat he threw 60 pitches in five innings.
Cashmere plays at Omak on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Cascade hosts Quincy on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone