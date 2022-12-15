Jake Dickert (copy)

The introduction of NIL deals and the transfer portal into college athletics have created a challenge for Washington State’s Jake Dickert.

 The Spokesman-Review/Tyler Tjomsland

PULLMAN — In this dog-eat-dog world of college football, it appears not everyone is playing fair on the recruiting trail.

The NCAA transfer portal and lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) deals have brought on what Jake Dickert calls "immense challenges" for Washington State. The Cougars' head coach aired his frustrations this week, calling attention to invasive recruiting tactics that he said other schools have employed in attempts to poach WSU players.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?