BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Tuesday, a reporter asked Eastern Washington offensive lineman Seth Carnahan about his team's schedule and mentioned Florida, a Football Bowl Subdivision team that will host EWU on Oct. 1. That triggered one of football's favorite cliches.

"Just take it one week at a time. We're not looking at Florida right now," Carnahan said, adding, "It's exciting to go play in Gainesville in front of however many people are going to be there. But yeah, we're not thinking about that right now. Looking forward to Montana State."



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?