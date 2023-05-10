The stakes are huge for the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies when they play this week in the inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament in Tucson, Ariz., opening with a quarterfinal matchup Thursday against Oregon State.

That's because the Huskies, with a good performance, can bolster their chance to earn a top-eight seed when the NCAA tournament selections are announced at 4 p.m. Sunday.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?