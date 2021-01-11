EAST WENATCHEE — After the WIAA Executive Board voted last week to amend its prep sports schedule, the question for Big 9 athletic directors became: how do you schedule games when schools are in four different counties and two separate regions, per Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery” guidelines.
Eastmont athletic director Russ Waterman said the Big 9 decided at its AD meeting last week to pursue a regional format instead of keeping to just conference competition.
“Everyone was complete in support of this, so the southern schools will look to the south and we’ll look north to make something happen,” Waterman said in a phone interview Friday.
Nothing is final yet, but an early draft proposal sent out over the weekend groups schools into three different tiers regardless of classification. Fall sports would begin with the first practice on Feb. 22, the first game on March 5, and the season concluding April 3.
Regional matchups in the proposal include:
Football
- Tier 1: Wenatchee, Eastmont, Moses Lake, Royal, Ephrata
- Tier 2 (North): Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Lake Roosevelt, Tonasket, Manson
- Tier 2 (South): Wahluke, Quincy, Cascade, Cashmere, Chelan, Warden
- Tier 3 (8-man): Oroville, Bridgeport, Liberty Bell, Entiat, Waterville-Mansfield, Almira Coulee-Hartline (ACH), Soap Lake, Pateros
Girls Soccer
- Tier 1: Wenatchee, Eastmont, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Cascade, Cashmere
- Tier 2 (North): Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Tonasket, Manson
- Tier 2 (South): Royal, Wahluke, Quincy, Chelan, Warden
- Tier 3: Lake Roosevelt, Oroville, Bridgeport, Liberty Bell, ACH, Pateros
Volleyball
- Tier 1: Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Eastmont, Ephrata, Chelan
- Tier 2 (North): Omak, Okanogan, Tonasket, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Waterville-Mansfield, Manson
- Tier 2 (South): Royal, Wahluke, Quincy, Warden, Cashmere, Cascade
- Tier 3: Cascade Christian, Entiat, Wilson Creek, Moses Lake Christian, Pateros, Soap Lake
“Football is an anomaly because having 4A schools against 1A schools isn’t always the best thing but the other sports we’ll be fine since we already play a lot of those teams in nonleague games,” Waterman said. “It puts us all on the same metric that way if one region goes down we won’t compromise four or five other schools.”
There likely won’t be a decision on spring/winter sports until the WIAA comes out with further recommendations at its meeting on Jan. 29. But given that there is still no clear path for indoor high-risk sports, one can assume spring sports would follow fall.
Waterman said the athletic directors plan to finalize the fall schedule this week.
“Football has the most hurdles but the schedule will fall together with the other sports,” Waterman said. “We just have to be cognizant of officials, as well. We can’t spread them too thin.”