The Wenatchee Wild's Caleb Elfering gets knocked off the puck by Penticton's Mason Poolman in the second period of their playoff game Wednesday night at the Town Toyota Center. The Penticton Vees swept the playoff series, ending the Wenatchee Wild's season with a 5-1 win. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild was one of the last eight teams standing in the British Columbia Hockey League postseason, but the Penticton Vees will be the team continuing its quest for the Fred Page Cup after their Interior Conference semifinal meeting Wednesday at Town Toyota Center.

Bradly Nadeau snagged the lead for Penticton 21 seconds into Game 4 of the team’s best-of-seven postseason series, and the Vees never looked back on the way to a 5-1 victory, closing out the Wild and earning a spot in next week’s conference final round.

Penticton's Callum Arnott gets checked into the trainer's box by Wenatchee's Caleb Elfering Wednesday night at the Town Toyota Center. The Wild's season ended with a 5-1 defeat. Penticton moves on in the playoffs.


