NCW — The North Central Region athletic directors agreed to a schedule for girls soccer, volleyball and cross country last week, setting the stage for a complete resumption of fall sports next month.
Practice can begin Feb. 22 and the first competition is on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The region will need to advance into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Roadmap to Recovery” for games to begin.
Assuming it does, each girls soccer team in the region will get 11 games — playing on Tuesdays (between 4 to 7 p.m.) and Saturdays (at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.). Each volleyball team will play two-game clusters every Saturday (between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.), and cross country runners will have a chance to run six races, including a regional and qualifier. The final day of competition is April 3.
Cashmere, Cascade and Ephrata are moving up a tier to compete against Eastmont, Moses Lake and Wenatchee in girls soccer and volleyball — Chelan will join for the latter. Cross country teams will intermix every Saturday, rotating between three different sites.
Though athletic directors haven’t come up with a regional plan yet for fans, Eastmont AD Russ Waterman said they will discuss that this week. The standard set out by the state Department of Health (DOH) allows for 200 people (including players, coaches and workers) max at outdoor sports and 200 or 25% capacity (whichever is less) for indoor sports.
Girls soccer schedule:
Wenatchee
- Feb. 27: at Eastmont
- March 2: at Moses Lake
- March 6: Ephrata
- March 9: Cascade
- March 13: at Cashmere
- March 16: at Okanogan
- March 20: Eastmont
- March 23: at Cascade
- March 27: Moses Lake
- March 30: Cashmere
- April 3: at Ephrata
Eastmont
- Feb. 27: Wenatchee
- March 2: at Ephrata
- March 6: Moses Lake
- March 9: at Cashmere
- March 13: Cascade
- March 16: Quincy
- March 20: at Wenatchee
- March 23: Cashmere
- March 27: Ephrata
- March 30: at Cascade
- April 3: at Moses Lake
Ephrata
- Feb. 27: Moses Lake
- March 2: Eastmont
- March 6: at Wenatchee
- March 9: at Quincy
- March 13: at Warden
- March 16: Cashmere
- March 20: at Moses Lake
- March 23: Okanogan
- March 27: at Eastmont
- March 30: Omak
- April 3: Wenatchee
Quincy
- Feb. 27: at Warden
- March 2: at Royal
- March 6: Wahluke
- March 9: Ephrata
- March 13: Omak
- March 16: at Eastmont
- March 20: at Cashmere
- March 23: Warden
- March 27: Royal
- March 30: at Chelan
- April 3: Cascade
Cascade
- Feb. 27: Cashmere
- March 2: Omak
- March 6: at Chelan
- March 9: at Wenatchee
- March 13: at Eastmont
- March 16: Moses Lake
- March 20: at Okanogan
- March 23: Wenatchee
- March 27: at Cashmere
- March 30: Eastmont
- April 3: at Quincy
Cashmere
- Feb. 27: at Cascade
- March 2: Chelan
- March 6: at Omak
- March 9: Eastmont
- March 13: Wenatchee
- March 16: at Ephrata
- March 20: Quincy
- March 23: at Eastmont
- March 27: Cascade
- March 30: at Wenatchee
- April 3: Okanogan
Chelan
- Feb. 27: at Omak
- March 2: at Cashmere
- March 6: Cascade
- March 9: Royal
- March 13: at Wahluke
- March 16: Liberty Bell
- March 20: Omak
- March 23: at Brewster
- March 27: Tonasket
- March 30: Quincy
- April 3: Warden