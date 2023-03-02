COUER d’ALENE, ID — It wasn’t how Wenatchee Valley women’s basketball wanted to finish their regular season. But after already clinching their place in the playoffs, there was no use lamenting the loss, especially one so closely fought.

The North Idaho Cardinals beat Wenatchee 60-55 Wednesday night. It snapped the Knights' four-game winning streak and lifted the Cardinals not only a three-game winning streak but to a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.



