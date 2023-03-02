COUER d’ALENE, ID — It wasn’t how Wenatchee Valley women’s basketball wanted to finish their regular season. But after already clinching their place in the playoffs, there was no use lamenting the loss, especially one so closely fought.
The North Idaho Cardinals beat Wenatchee 60-55 Wednesday night. It snapped the Knights' four-game winning streak and lifted the Cardinals not only a three-game winning streak but to a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.
When you cast your eyes across the stat sheet, it becomes clear that it was a game where every detail was important. Each team had strengths and weaknesses, but the game boiled down to hitting a couple more shots.
Wenatchee shot 7% worse from the field but 13% better from behind the arc, making one more 3-pointer on seven fewer attempts than the Cardinals. They committed six fewer turnovers, converting more points off of their 13 steals and second-chance opportunities than the Cardinals.
North Idaho simply hit two more shots from the field and sunk two more free throws at a worse percentage on nearly twice as many attempts. They also pulled down more rebounds at a 44-25 ratio.
The Cardinals outscored the Knights 32-23 in the first half, but Wenatchee turned the table in the second, outscoring North Idaho 32-28 they were just two possessions shy of a fifth win.
Ciahna Oatman led Wenatchee with 16 points and four rebounds. Monica Miller followed with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Farrah Parrish finished with 12 points and three steals.
For North Idaho, Solei Elletson led with 20 points and seven rebounds. Addie Kiefer followed with 11 points and eight rebounds. Paige Beem finished with a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.
Wenatchee’s record is now 10-6. North Idaho improves to 10-6.
