WENATCHEE — The home-field advantage did little to help the Wenatchee Valley College softball team (7-12, 13-17) on Friday when they hosted North Idaho (13-4, 21-9), the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.
The Cardinals swept the Knights 9-1 in the opener and 9-0 in the second game.
Before the first inning was over, the Cardinals were up 4-0. But in the bottom of the second, Wenatchee got their only run of the game, and the day, after Kiley Heinz cracked a home run, 4-1.
After that, North Idaho scored at least one run in the last three innings to get nine runs off of 12 hits, two of which were home runs. Wenatchee finished with seven hits.
Heinz finished with a home run, an RBI, one scored run, and went 1-for-2. Maya McGuire had a double and went 2-for-3.
North Idaho bagged a couple more home runs in the second game, scoring six of their nine runs within the first two innings. They held the shutout while scoring nine runs off of four hits.
Wenatchee’s one hit was by Kaya Enriquez.
Wenatchee hosts Spokane for a doubleheader on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.
