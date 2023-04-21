Wenatchee Valley College WVC logo Athletics.png

WENATCHEE — The home-field advantage did little to help the Wenatchee Valley College softball team (7-12, 13-17) on Friday when they hosted North Idaho (13-4, 21-9), the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.

The Cardinals swept the Knights 9-1 in the opener and 9-0 in the second game.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?