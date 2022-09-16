Wildcat defense looking fierce before matchup with Simon Fraser
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's experience on defense showed up last Saturday in a 24-13 win over Western New Mexico, especially at the line of scrimmage.
Coach Chris Fisk said defensive ends Isaiah Carbajal and Christian Penny were the Wildcats' most valuable players, making things easier for everyone else. Central's eager to keep moving forward this week at Simon Fraser in the season opener for the newly named Red Leafs.
"They were really able to stop the run all day and then just put pressure on the quarterbacks," Fisk said. "It's not fun to play quarterback when you've got guys up in your face all the time."
Central intercepted four passes and held Western New Mexico's quarterbacks to just 147 yards on 40 attempts, including one touchdown. The Wildcats held the Mustangs scoreless in the second half, and they'll be looking to extend a streak of six straight quarters without allowing a point against Simon Fraser.
Linebackers Brett Accimus and Daeon Hudson combined for 21 tackles as they continue to adapt to playing without last year's GNAC defensive player of the year, Donte Hamilton. Fisk also praised safety Tanner Volk for taking advantage of his opportunities to finish with seven tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
Second-year defensive coordinator gives the Wildcats some valuable continuity, and Fisk said they're much further along than this time last season. It's unclear what they'll see Saturday from an SFU team with plenty of new faces from the group that scored less than 10 points in four of its eight games last season.
Offensively, a season-ending injury to running back Tyler Flanagan turned Tre' Henderson into the featured back, and he responded with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries last week. Fisk is confident in the junior who will be backed up by Cameron McKinney and Cameron Daniels.
Whitworth faces 'well-coached' Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
SPOKANE — Whitworth made the most of its fourth quarter last weekend. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps didn't need to.
Teams coming off one-sided victories meet up Saturday at the Pine Bowl when the Pirates host CMS in a nonconference football game at 1 p.m.
Whitworth (1-1) found the end zone three times in a 7-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to punctuate a 33-7 blowout of Eastern Oregon. Meanwhile, the Stags (1-0) carried a six-touchdown lead into the final quarter of a 42-0 rout of Whittier in Claremont, California.
"They're a well-coached team, smart players," Whitworth coach Rod Sandberg said of the Stags in an interview posted to the school's YouTube channel this week. "They kind of relate a little bit to Carnegie Mellon (which beat Whitworth 35-17 on Sept. 2). They're big and physical. Offensively, they're just huge and very talented."
Sandberg made note of CMS running back Justin Edwards, who rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against Whittier. The Stags amassed 239 rushing yards in the victory and finished with 446 yards of offense.
"Our defense has a real big challenge," Sandberg said.
Whitworth's coach said the Pirates were eager to get back on the field against Eastern Oregon after the first-week letdown at Carnegie Mellon.
"I thought we really complemented each other on offense, defense," Sandberg said. "When the other side needed a pickup, they were there, and that was really encouraging to see. ... Executionally, (we were) a lot better. A lot less mistakes, a lot less key penalties. Although we had some, they weren't as key.
"And I felt like we tackled a lot better on defense, which I felt was a huge improvement."
When CMS hosted the Pirates last year, Whitworth scored the first 31 points in an eventual 31-15 victory.
Oregon State offensive line ‘gonna play a lot better’
CORVALLIS — The Oregon State Beavers are 2-0 for the first time since 2014. Some things have gone well through two games, namely some stretches of terrific defense and big offensive plays.
But there’s a sense the Beavers have more to give. There’s no group where that seems more apparent than OSU’s offensive line.
The starting unit can be labeled as leaning toward the veteran side, with four of the five starters returning from a year ago. They’ve been solid at times, better in Week 2 than Week 1, but still not quite playing at the level of the 2021 offensive line unit.
“Too inconsistent is probably the best word,” offensive line coach Jim Michalczik said. “We have some flashes of really good things … but we have too many busts here or there or we need to finish a little better.
“I think we’re gonna play a lot better.”
Michalczik said he’s not surprised. Even with veterans, the Boise State opener on Sept. 3 was their first game action in nine months.
Plus, “we’ve got some pretty high expectations for ourselves,” Michalczik said.
From a grading perspective through two games, Michalczik said there isn’t much separation between the five starters. He thought left tackle Joshua Gray stood out against Fresno State.
The lineman making the biggest transition is Jake Levengood, who moved from left guard to center. Early reviews on Levengood, who replaced two-time all-conference center Nathan Eldridge, are like the 2022 offensive line as a whole: solid, but it looks like he can be better.
“He’s been good. That’s a hard position to play,” Michalczik said. “It’s a little bit of a work in progress to get comfortable with that position. He’s played guard and I don’t know that there’s a comfort level there yet. But it’s getting better.”
Colletto gets help: Jack Colletto was celebrated after his 2-yard touchdown run on the game’s final play in OSU’s 35-32 win over Fresno State.
But it wasn’t a one-man show. Michalczik said the play “was well blocked, I mean, really well blocked. … it takes 11 guys to do a pretty good job on that play.”
Michalczik singled out Tyler Morano, a freshman offensive lineman who pulled on a No. 85 jersey to be eligible to line up at tight end.
“He had a heck of a block,” Michalczik said.
Take the Overman: With Luke Musgrave out for at least a week, the Beavers’ tight end group is led by third-year sophomore Jake Overman. Though Overman has played 22 games during his OSU career, he’s caught only one pass, which came during the 2020 season.
Overman promises he’s capable running routes and catching passes. Playing behind Musgrave — and Teagan Quitoriano during his first two years — the opportunities have been limited.
“I’m comfortable getting out and doing whatever the offense needs me to do,” Overman said.
Asked to describe if his playing style closer aligns with Quitoriano, a gritty run-blocker now with the NFL’s Houston Texans, or Musgrave, a polished, explosive receiving type, Overman said he’s a combo.
“I kind of got lucky,” Overman said. “I was able to play and watch both. I would kind of say that I’m a little bit more in the middle.”
Proud former Bobcat: Michalczik spent seven years (1992-98) coaching at Montana State, Oregon State’s opponent this Saturday at Providence Park. He has an appreciation for the growth of a Bobcats program that played for the FCS championship a year ago.
“A little bit of me is proud to see all these kids play and how tough they play. … they’ve done a great job there over the years, with the community supporting it,” Michalczik said.
—Nick Daschel reported from Corvallis
Will Oregon Ducks be able to contain BYU quarterback Jaren Hall?
EUGENE — For the Oregon Ducks to have success against BYU, they’ll need to contain one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in college football, Cougars redshirt junior Jaren Hall.
Ranking in the top 25 last season in QBR (15th), total offense (19th) and passer efficiency (23rd), Hall threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 307 yards and three scores in leading BYU to a 10-3 record.
Hall enters Autzen Stadium on Saturday (12:30 p.m., Fox) with a 7-1 record against Power Five teams. He is 3-0 against ranked teams and has thrown for 250-plus yards in eight of his last nine games.
“He’s a great quarterback,” Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. “He can do stuff with his legs and he can make any throw on the field. Great arm strength. We got to go out there and play our game, not worry about all the lights and cameras and all the fans there. Just do what we know how to do and we’ll be good.”
No. 12 BYU (2-0) finds a variety of ways to utilize Hall, He’s 48 of 71 for 522 yards, three touchdowns and one interception with 45 rushing yards in two games. He also caught a 22-yard touchdown on a double pass in last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor.
“One of the things about BYU’s offense is over time they’ve been one of the most explosive offenses as far as getting the ball down the field, distributing the ball down the field, they really stretch the field,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “Hall does a great job of distributing the ball. He throws a good ball, understands the offense, but also has the ability to run. So he presents some good challenges with his ability to scramble. I’d say he’s a quarterback that looks to throw it and keeps his eyes downfield.”
Hall was sacked twice last week, but BYU allowed just 15 sacks last season and his elusiveness is a big factor in why.
Ducks edge rusher DJ Johnson enjoys the challenge of mobile quarterbacks, even if it means having to play more contain.
“They definitely make you scratch your head a little bit more times than you want to, but it’s going to be fun, though,” Johnson said. “He’s a twitchy dude. He can run. He can throw the ball, he can make any pass, so it’ll definitely be a nice challenge for us.”
— James Crepea, oregonlive.com