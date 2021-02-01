NCW — The question on the mind of every coach, athletic director and prep athlete in the region as we head into February is simple: when can we get back on the field and compete?
It’s something that’s been asked frequently since the start of the school year in August.
But the answer, though laid out clearly in Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Roadmap to Recovery” guidelines, is still as foggy as a spring morning in the Puget Sound.
While practices are still ongoing, official games won’t be able to start until the North Central Region advances into Phase 2 — which so far only the West (Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston and Lewis counties) and Puget Sound region (Snohomish, King, Pierce) have accomplished.
The North Central Region failed to meet three of the four metrics required to advance into Inslee’s loosened regulations last week. The region will need to do so before the Feb. 16 "decision date" — set by the local ADs as the inflection point for moving ahead with fall sports as scheduled — or the season will get pushed back once again.
But for the moment, at least, there is still a glimmer of hope for games to start in three weeks (Feb. 27). That’s all that’s needed for the area’s athletes, all of whom are itching to don their school colors and compete for regional glory. The girls’ soccer teams have been so eager, Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said the girls willingly shoveled snow off the practice field last week.
“I don’t know what else to say other than we’ll be out there shoveling,” Hurtado said Thursday. “Some of my best times are spent on that field and it’s a long time coming. It’s going to be weird with the weather and COVID-19 regulations, but the girls want to be out there. It’ll be a special moment when we do get a chance.”
Hurtado said practice while keeping to pods of six, has been competitive. And turnout has been high.
“Sometimes you struggle to get kids to show up when things are optional, but that has not been a challenge with this group,” he said. “They all want to get ready for the season and there’s nothing but excitement.”
If the season holds, the region should be one of the most competitive in the state. Between Wenatchee, Eastmont, Moses Lake, Cascade and Ephrata, every game should be tightly contested.
“A home-home with Wenatchee and Eastmont is a big deal,” Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson said Friday. “I think we’re growing as a soccer community; we have played Eastmont and Wenatchee for a few years now and we still have Ephrata — one of our longtime rivals — and one game with each CTL opponent. The girls just want to play.
“We had one session where afterward I took the captains aside and asked if this was worth it even grouped in pods of six. They said it was all they looked forward to, they just wanted to be around each other playing the game. They didn’t care if it was six, 11 or 20; just a chance to be on the field.”
Tronson acknowledged that teams might have to move around the region if the weather doesn’t cooperate and fields are completely cleared with snow, but ultimately the main goal is getting back on the field — wherever and whenever.
“From what I saw in October, I feel pretty confident in the athletes that are coming back and I think it will be great competition,” Tronson said. “Whichever team (Cascade, Eastmont, Wenatchee) can dominate all six matches will have won the valley. Then can you travel out to Chelan, Omak, Moses Lake, Ephrata and Quincy? That is the unknown. I’m just happy we get the opportunity in three weeks.”
First-year head coach David Vasquez said he’s been holding open coaching practice every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday the past three weeks and the girls have looked good.
“That first week was an opportunity for us to remember what it is they love about soccer; we did some fun drills and other types of games,” Vasquez said. “The second week we worked on conditioning and now we’re working on more tactical things. Being cooped up the past 9 months, we didn’t expect the girls to be in (game) shape, so we’re focusing more on that and trying to control what we can control.”
For Vasquez, this has been the longest period of time he’s gone without being involved in some form of competitive soccer. It’s been grinding. Much like his players, the loss of sports has been equal to a loss of identity.
“Much of what I’ve done the last 20 years has been, in some capacity, consumed by soccer, either playing, coaching or volunteering,” Vasquez said. “So any opportunity we have to get on the field, we’re out there. When I asked the girls if they wanted to try and clear a section of the field they organized overnight and came equipped with PVC pipes. I’m super excited, not just about the actual coaching component but also to see the girls’ growth in their skills and character.”