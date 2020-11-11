WENATCHEE — Student-athletes at Wenatchee Valley College will not be charged a year of eligibility no matter how many games or matches they are able to compete in for the 2020-21 school year, league officials announced Monday.
The NWAC Executive Board voted to approve the waiver, which covers athletes at WVC and 35 other community colleges in the conference.
“During these very difficult and uncertain times, the executive board has worked diligently to make thoughtful decisions in the best interest of our student-athletes and member institutions,” Duncan Stevenson, NWAC Executive Board chairman and Pierce College athletic director, said in a post on the conference website. “The board’s decision to grant a blanket waiver for 2020-21, not charging our student-athletes a year of eligibility, allows our institutions and students to participate and compete to whatever degree they are able this year.”
In July, the NWAC announced a plan to move fall sports to the winter and spring quarters because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At least for now, the plan is to start men’s and women’s soccer in mid-February. But that will all depend on how the various counties progress with positive cases rising around the state.
“The decision by the executive board helps put our student-athletes, coaches, and member colleges a little more at ease,” said Marco Azurdia, NWAC executive director. “As the conference continues to discuss, plan and respond to the ever-changing dynamics of the pandemic, the waiver provides a sense of stability.”
The NCAA Division I and II made a similar announcement last month, granting winter athletes an extra year of eligibility as it had done for spring and fall athletes.
The NWAC basketball tournament was one of the first events in the Northwest to be impacted by the pandemic. The event initially began at Everett Community College in early March but was postponed after the campus was closed. The conference attempted to restart the tournament in Oregon, but it was halted after every major sport in the country paused play.