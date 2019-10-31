WENATCHEE — For the first time in 11 years, the WVC men’s soccer team is heading to the NWAC playoffs.
After finishing the season with a conference record of (6-3-3), the Knights secured the No. 3 seed in the East Region and draw Highline (7-4-1) in the first round of the playoffs next Wednesday at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila at 2 p.m.
It’s been a long time coming for a Knights program that was in disarray and won just four games two seasons ago. And it’s all about the local talent, with kids from all over the region on the roster.
‘I’m really proud of what we were able to do in a short period and really focusing on the standards of how we were going about things,” Knights head coach Kyle Vierck said. Vierck has also served as the college’s Athletic Director over the past year and had a heavy hand in recruiting. “We leveraged the talent of this awesome valley and used all of the resources from Bridgeport, Leavenworth, Royal City, Quincy and Wenatchee. We went to find the beds of talent and it’s really a testament to the hard work those high school coaches have done. This is a really talented group.”
Overall, 21 of the 25 kids on the roster are from North Central Washington, with a large portion hailing from Wenatchee, including two of the three leading goal scorers — Luis Navarrete (9 goals, 5 assists) , Jose Camarillo (4 goals, 3 assists) — keeper Alexis Calderilla and defensive captain Erik Owen.
Despite having only five sophomores on the roster, the Knights showed a lot of maturity this season. They never lost back-to-back games, earned four clean sheets and got a result in eight of their final 10 games to close out the season six points clear of Walla Walla.
“I think with each game we progressed and learned about what it takes to play at a high level in college,” Vierck said Thursday afternoon. “So many young guys play on Sunday league, in high school or in club, but in college, every game means so much. You have to learn to play together and have the same type of mentality but as we realized the level of play that was required, the guys just steadily improved.”
It all came together a few weeks ago against Spokane. The Sasquatch came into the match unbeaten but the Knights battled them the full-90 and were able to pull out a 6-4 win.
“That was a pivotal moment,” Vierck said. “We played top-level soccer and the guys believed from the jump.”
WVC closed out the season (2-1) following the win over Spokane and allowed just one goal in their final three matches. The Knights will be tested though next week against Highline.
“They are one of the premier programs in men’s soccer and they have been for several years,” Vierck said. “It will be a really good challenge. The keys for us will be taking advantage of our counter-attacks. (Highline) is good in the back so we’ll have to collect the ball, counter quick and bury our chances. We are as good as anyone when we finish with precision. It will take 90 minutes of focus.”
Should WVC win, the Knights will advance to Saturday’s second-round matchup against Peninsula.
“It’s just survive and advance,” Vierck said.