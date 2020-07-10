WENATCHEE — The Northwest Athletic Conference announced this week a plan to move the majority of fall sports to winter and spring quarters. Prompted by COVID-19 concerns, the conference executive board decided to take action on Thursday.
NWAC has provided a comprehensive plan, a July 9 news release said, for member colleges to implement for practice, competition and championship events. Men’s and women’s cross country and golf would be offered in the fall at a reduced schedule, while other sports would begin in winter or spring.
NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia said they have been thoughtful, comprehensive, flexible, and listened to their constituents. It was time to move forward, he said.
"The plan pushed the conversations with our member college administrators, thus leading to the Executive Board's decision. We have said from the beginning that flexibility, creativity, adaptability, and patience are essential to the success of our return to play,” Azudia said, via news release. “NWAC will continue to follow the guidance and direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local and state health agencies, and member college presidents.”
Azurdia said, should conditions dictate a change from the guidelines, they have contingencies in place to address NWAC sports. Wenatchee Valley College offers three sports in the fall, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
WVC Administrators had already decided to cancel fall sports, but we’re hopeful those fall sports could be moved to spring.
“That call finally came down from the NWAC Thursday. Really, we’re excited about the prospects of getting back to compete when it comes around and it is safe for the athletes,” said WVC Athletic Director Kyle Vierck. “It depends on the counties and how we progress through the phases.”
The current return to play guideline has men’s and women’s soccer starting in mid-February. Vierck said it is a phased approach between bringing students to campus and how they go through the quarantine in the county.
Vierck said there is a dead phase where they are hoping to come in and show a steady wellness track.
“Then, we slowly progress through the (NWAC) phases. Competition with outside teams doesn’t begin until the green phase,” he said. “There is quite a bit of lag time there. The biggest challenge, which I spoke to my staff about, is around how we were going to manage all those games in the same season. My thought was, if we are lucky enough to get to that place, we’ll be excited to work on that problem.”
The typical gameday experience will be scaled down, especially if there are no fans allowed, Vierck said. He’s hoping that is not the case, which would simplify their gameday operations.
Everybody is really hoping to get back to competing, doing what they love to do, he said. The situation for student-athletes coming back to campus is still very fluid, Vierck said.
“My proposal to the president and the vice president of student services was that we look at a plan to bring the student-athletes to campus, potentially though a similar phased approach that would allow us to do some off-season training,” Vierck said. “By and large, 90 percent of our student-athletes are going to be involved in online classes only.”
The conversation, Vierck said was between his department, coaches, and players, who need to decide on an individual basis whether to come here in the fall to train, even though school would still be online.
“Then, it would be about if we’re adhering to the safety protocols set forth by the health district and the campus and the state and hope we can keep our student-athletes safe and healthy as we go through all those protocols,” he said. “At worst, if we were to get some positive cases, we wouldn’t be impacting others throughout the conference. We would only be dealing with our internal issues at that point.”
Vierck was pleased everyone was lockstep with that decision. He’s hoping to bring student-athletes back to train for a six-week period, starting around the time school starts in mid-September.
Being indoors is going to be a significant challenge as seen across the country, he said.
“Some of the indoor sports may struggle more than our outdoors, but we’re going to be creative and use all our resources while staying within the protocols so we don’t challenge the valley’s health with our activities,” Vierck said.
Once the county is in Phase 2, Vierck said they will be allowed to bring students back to campus, although that doesn’t mean they will.
“It’s important the county gets to that phase before we can bring them back to campus,” Vierck said.