WENATCHEE — Thursday night kicked off the NWAC Eastern Conference regular season for the Knights when they faced the Columbia Basin Hawks at home. The Knights have had a strong start and were eager to get the regular season rolling with a win over a struggling Columbia Basin team. And that they did. Despite a third-quarter surge from the Hawks, Wenatchee found their footing in the fourth to take the win 62-44.
The Hawks won the tip and were the first to score when they found Karen Vega in the post 2-0. And for a moment, the Hawks held the lead. They stole the ball on the next play but Wenatchee had a response when Cariann Kunkel stole the ball and on the next possession hit her shot in the low post to tie it up 2-2.
The Hawks hit a free throw right after for the lead but that’s the last they’d see of one. The Knights would go on a 12-4 run capped by Ashley Taylor Peralta who went baseline and spun on her defender to finish the shot under the basket. Then, back on defense, she took a charge 14-7.
“We were transitioning well on offense,” said Wenatchee Women’s Head Coach Rachel Goetz. “And we were sharing the ball well.”
The second quarter was Wenatchee’s best offensively. They scored 21 in this quarter alone and it began when Kiara Steen drove baseline for a reverse layin 16-9. Wenatchee wasn’t afraid to push the ball, getting most of their offense in transitions off of steals or their tenacious rebounding to go up in the first quarter 22-11.
Madelyn Godwin increased the lead when she hit a long jumper. The next play she stole the ball and drove the full length of the court for an easy two 28-16. A minute later Kunkel pulled down an offensive rebound and put it back for two and on the next possession hit a mid-range jumper 32-19. Wenatchee finished out the half up 35-21.
The Hawks came out strong in the second half and caught the Knights off guard when Allexus Montelongo crossed up her defender and found Sami Sanders in the low post for a quick two 35-23. This began an early 6-2 run for the Hawks. But, eventually, Wenatchee found their footing and with a couple of back to back steals from Chasity Spady who turned one of them into a basket 48-35.
“They outrebounded us in the third quarter which was a huge momentum swing,” said Goetz. “They were getting some offensive rebounds and second-chance looks. We corrected that in the fourth.”
This carried into the final quarter for the Knights and culminated when Spady found Kunkel in the low post who hit the shot while getting fouled then made the free throw. Peralta then hit a jumper from the elbow and took a charge on the next play 60-37.
But the Hawks had some fight left in them and finished the game with a 7-0 run.
“We had almost four girls in double figures,” said Goetz. “We knew we were going to have an advantage on the inside and we just went to work.”
Wenatchee’s Spady finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and Kunkel added 14 points.
Godwin had a solid night finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, and four steals.
Columbia Basin’s Sanders had 15. Wenatchee is now 1-0 in league and 10-4 overall. Columbia Basin is 0-1 in league and 3-10 overall.
Wenatchee plays Walla Walla Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in Walla Walla.