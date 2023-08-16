The Morris-to-Bernard connection could not be stopped.

Junior quarterback Dylan Morris excelled in UW's 11th preseason practice Tuesday, particularly when targeting sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard. The two linked up for touchdowns of 3 and 57 yards and additional receptions of 19, 47 and 50 yards as well.



