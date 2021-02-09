My two young grandsons and I adore each other.
Our full focus is on one another as we enjoy our times together with laughter interlaced throughout our adventures. Very few things in life can cause an interruption to our fun.
On a winter day in February, with snowflakes floating in the air, we headed to the river to feed the ducks and play on the playground. With an adoring gaze, I watched my grandsons frolic, yet something made my ears perk up and my attention was quickly drawn to the sound coming from behind me.
Repeated paddle hits followed by quick ‘hollow pops’ garnered my attention, and then I saw them.
On the pickleball courts behind me, with snow flurries floating, were four ladies enjoying a game of pickleball. It was easy to see the smiles on their faces and hear their laughter.
Gravitating toward the pickleball court, I was able to convince my grandsons to come with me to see what was happening behind us. The boys were game for the adventure and off we trotted to the courts to watch the action.
To the die-hard fans of pickleball, snow won’t keep them off the courts. There is a simple solution to the cold: wear mittens.
The formal season of pickleball is just around the corner with most areas starting outdoor recreational and tournament pickleball play in April.
With the impact of COVID-19, nearly all pickleball activities were cancelled last year so everyone is itching to be able to be back on the courts for pickleball fun. If things continue to progress as they are, there is a good chance that pickleball will return very soon.
To the ladies playing pickleball with snowflakes abound, I salute you. You played your pickleball hearts out on the courts and you had a piece of my heart with you.
To all of the pickleball fans out there trying to console your emotional pickleball itch, check back in a few weeks for an update on pickleball events that are moving forward this coming season.
See you on the courts!