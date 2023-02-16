201114-sports-huskystadium01

On Wednesday, the University of Washington and The Ohio State University announced that Ohio State has cancelled a planned home-and-home series with UW that was set to to take place in 2024 and 2025.

 Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times

There won't be a 2019 Rose Bowl rematch any time soon.

(Outside of the College Football Playoff, at least.)



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?