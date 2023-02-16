There won't be a 2019 Rose Bowl rematch any time soon.
(Outside of the College Football Playoff, at least.)
Ohio State has decided to cancel its home-and-home football series with Washington in 2024 and 2025, both universities announced Wednesday. The Buckeyes will abide by the terms associated with breaking their contract, which includes a $500,000 payment as well as "any liquidated damages."
"We are very disappointed that our student-athletes, staff and Husky Nation won't get to experience these two games with Ohio State," UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "Everyone has had these dates circled for a number of years and we were looking forward to these opportunities to compete against the Buckeyes.
"We are in the process of finding new opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and will provide an update as soon as we have one."
That leaves Washington with an absence of premier non-conference opponents in the years to come. UW was scheduled to host Ohio State inside Husky Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, before traveling to meet the Buckeyes inside "The Horseshoe" on Sept. 13, 2025.
"We initiated the cancellation," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith confirmed in a separate statement. "I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make.
"Consistent with terms of the contract, we will be responsible for the $500,000 cancellation penalty that has to be paid by February 2025. As a result of the cancellation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, affording us the opportunity to have the funding to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent."
As it stands, UW will host Weber State and Eastern Michigan in non-conference play in 2024 and Colorado State and UC Davis in 2025. After traveling to Michigan State this season, on Sept. 16, the Huskies don't have another Power Five non-conference opponent scheduled until 2028 — when Michigan is slated to visit Husky Stadium on the return trip of a home-and-home series.
The timing of Ohio State's decision, of course, puts the Huskies in a near-unprecedented scheduling bind. Wisconsin previously backed out of a home-and-home series with Washington — with those games slated for 2018 and 2021 — but did so in 2014, allowing time for UW to schedule a neutral site showdown against Auburn in 2018 and a match up against Michigan in 2021.
More broadly, this cancellation calls into question UW's ability to schedule Big Ten (or SEC) opponents in the years to come. In a section of its release titled "Changing Landscape," Ohio State noted that its 2024 schedule "could include a Big Ten Conference game against either the UCLA Bruins or the USC Trojans, tradition-rich programs that will be in their inaugural season as members of the Big Ten."
Given the possibility of a west coast Big Ten road game at USC or UCLA, it's likely the Buckeyes saw little benefit in visiting Seattle — a historically difficult place for Midwestern opponents to win — in non-conference play. And from a recruiting standpoint, USC and UCLA would undoubtedly prefer its west coast recruiting competitors be denied the national exposure associated with a premier non-conference series with Ohio State.
UW is just 3-9 all-time against Ohio State, and 2-4 in Seattle, with the most recent match up being a 28-23 Buckeye victory in the 2019 Rose Bowl. But as the Big Ten absorbs two of the west coast's most tradition-rich properties in 2024, there's less incentive than ever for its programs to travel for an early-season Pac-12 test.
The Huskies, of course, want to beat the best.
But in a landscape increasingly dominated by the Big Ten and SEC, they might not be able to beat the system.