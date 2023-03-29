EPHRATA — The track and field season is finally upon us and last weekend 30 teams from the region descended upon Ephrata for the Ray Cross Invitational.
These 30 teams represented the full spectrum of school classifications, from 4A down to 1B, and the boys and girls performed at a top level, posting personal bests that helped their team point totals.
For the girls, Okanogan took third as a team, after Richland and Moses Lake, by earning 80 points. Ephrata took seventh with 43 points, Tonasket took 12th with 14 points, Omak tied for 13th with Lind-Ritzville by posting 12 points, Cascade and Liberty Bell took 16th with six points, Quincy and Entiat tied for 19th with four points, and Lake Roosevelt took 21st with three points.
The top five individual performances from the area were as follows:
For the 100 meters, Aleena Lafferty took third and Afton Wood took fifth for Okanogan with a time of 13.02 and 13.05 respectively. Lafferty also took fifth with a time of 27.85 in the 200 meters. Ephrata’s Makaena Judkins took fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.84.
For the 800 meters, Sarah Hamilton of Okanogan placed third with a time of 2:37.96 and Cascade’s Alice Farrell took fifth with a time of 2:39.95. Ephrata’s Alexa Laughlin placed third with a time of 5:43.16 in the 1600 meters. She also placed fifth in the 3200 meters with a time of 12:57.71.
Okanogan’s Afton Wood had a strong performance in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, placing third and first with times of 17.08 and 47.8 respectively.
For the 4x100 relay, Maria Duncan, Aleena Lafferty, Tamara Mathison, and Wood placed second for Okanogan with a time of 52.57. Ephrata’s Makaena Judkins, Kadie McMullen, Alessa Soto, and Delanie Killinger took second for Ephrata with a 1:55.25 time. Liberty Bell placed fourth in the 4x400 relay. Sandra Hernandez, Audrey Roman, Marit Nelson, and Leki Albright had a time of 4:41.62.
For the shot put, Ephrata’s Mckenzie Paullin had the longest throw at 35 feet and 11.25 inches. Sedeaju’ Michel placed fourth for Omak at 31 feet and 9.5 inches. Fifth place went to Hailee Zielinski of Ephrata who threw 31 feet and seven inches.
For the discus, Tonasket’s Tristan Parks and Omak’s Michel tied for second at 105 feet and five inches. Shannon Bell finished fifth for Entiat at 98 feet and seven inches. Okanogan had the second-longest throw for the javelin. Taylor Meyer threw it 121 feet and 10 inches.
For the jumping events, Quincy’s Jasmine Vasquez had the fourth-highest jump at four feet and eight inches. The third-longest jump went to Okanogan’s Tamara Mathison at 16 feet and four inches. Sydney Sparks placed first for Okanogan in the triple jump. Her distance was 34 feet and seven and one-quarter inches.
The boys also posted strong results, especially Ephrata.
As a team, Ephrata placed second with 111 points after Southridge. Liberty Bell took 11th with 14 points, Waterville-Mansfield placed 12th with 10 points, Cascade placed 13th with nine points, Omak and Othello placed 14th with seven points, Manson placed 16th with five points, Entiat and Okanogan placed 17th with three points, and Tonasket placed 20th with a single point.
For the 100 meters, Ephrata’s Joshua Green placed fourth with a time of 11.63. He then posted the fastest time, 22.46, in the 200 meters. Hayden Roberts, from Ephrata, had the fastest time in the 800 meters at 2:01.62. He did it again in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:46.35.
Cascade’s Aiden Tuttle-Groby placed fifth with a time of 5:00.05. The second-best 3200 meters time, 10:27.34, was posted by Hayden Malone from Ephrata.
For the 110-meter hurdles, Ephrata’s Tyler Raine and Travis Hendrick placed third and fifth with times of 15.82 and 16.95 respectively. Wylie Gray placed fourth with a time of 16.81. Raine also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles after 40.75 seconds.
For the 4x100 relay, Raine, Hendrick, Hunter Handy, and Joshua Green placed second for Ephrata with a time of 44.26. Ephrata did one better in the 4x400 relay, posting the fastest time, 3:35.29, with Raine, Roberts, Green, and Daniel Villa.
The longest shot put distance was thrown by Ephrata’s Weslee Kriete at 52 feet and three inches. Abraham Diaz threw 46 feet and four and three-quarter inches to place third for Waterville-Mansfield. Kriete also threw the furthest discus at 139 feet and Diaz placed fifth at 124 feet and eight inches. Liberty Bell’s Fischer Edwards threw the javelin 148 feet and 11 inches to place third.
For the pole vault, Kyler Black cleared 11 feet to place third for Ephrata. Isaiah Stoothoff placed second in the high jump after clearing five feet and eight inches for Liberty Bell. And finally Bryce Mogan, for the triple jump, traveled 38 feet and 11 and one-half inches to place fourth for Manson.