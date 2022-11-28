221129-sportslocal-okanoganplayoffs 01.JPG

Okanogan full back Johnny Swartsel rushes for a touchdown against Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday. See more photos at wenatcheeworld.com/sports.

WENATCHEE — To say Okanogan football has had a good season would be quite the understatement. The Bulldogs hold an 11-0 record, averaging over 52 points per game. And for all but two games they have held their opponents to a single touchdown or less.

Saturday afternoon brought second-seeded Okanogan and third-seeded Pe Ell—Willapa Valley to neutral territory, and the 2022 2B State Football semifinals at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl.

Photo gallery: Okanogan defeats Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley 42-14 in 2B semifinal

The Okanogan High School football team defeated Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley 42-14 in the 2B State semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Apple Bowl. Okanogan plays Napavine for the 2B State title Saturday, Dec. 3, at Harry Lang Stadium. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

1 of 19
221129-sportslocal-okanoganplayoffs 02.JPG

Okanogan wide receiver Carson Boesel hauls in a deep pass while defended by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley's Tyson Portmann (10) and Derek Fluke (24).


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?