Okanogan full back Johnny Swartsel rushes for a touchdown against Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday. See more photos at wenatcheeworld.com/sports.
WENATCHEE — To say Okanogan football has had a good season would be quite the understatement. The Bulldogs hold an 11-0 record, averaging over 52 points per game. And for all but two games they have held their opponents to a single touchdown or less.
Saturday afternoon brought second-seeded Okanogan and third-seeded Pe Ell—Willapa Valley to neutral territory, and the 2022 2B State Football semifinals at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl.
1 of 19
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan full back Johnny Swartsel stiff arms Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley defensive back Tyson Portmann during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan full back Johnny Swartsel rushes the football downfield for a touchdown during the 2B State semifinal football game against Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan quarterback Carter Kuchenbuch shuffle passes the football to one of his running backs during the 2B State semifinal football game against Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan wide receiver Carson Boesel hauls in a deep pass while defended by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley's Tyson Portmann (10) and Derek Fluke (24) during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan running back Tanner Grooms runs the football while defended by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley's Derek Fluke during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan wide receiver Carson Boesel catches a pass that was tipped by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley defender Derek Fluke for a touchdown during the 2B State semifinal football game Saturday at the Apple Bowl.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan running back Tanner Grooms rushes the football while defended by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley's Blake Howard (32) and Spud Swogger (44) during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan football players let out a yell after defeating Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley 42-14 in the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday. Okanogan plays Napavine for the 2B State title Saturday, Dec. 3, at Harry Lang Stadium. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
Photo gallery: Okanogan defeats Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley 42-14 in 2B semifinal
The Okanogan High School football team defeated Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley 42-14 in the 2B State semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Apple Bowl. Okanogan plays Napavine for the 2B State title Saturday, Dec. 3, at Harry Lang Stadium. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
1 of 19
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan full back Johnny Swartsel stiff arms Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley defensive back Tyson Portmann during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan full back Johnny Swartsel rushes the football downfield for a touchdown during the 2B State semifinal football game against Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan quarterback Carter Kuchenbuch shuffle passes the football to one of his running backs during the 2B State semifinal football game against Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan wide receiver Carson Boesel hauls in a deep pass while defended by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley's Tyson Portmann (10) and Derek Fluke (24) during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan running back Tanner Grooms runs the football while defended by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley's Derek Fluke during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan wide receiver Carson Boesel catches a pass that was tipped by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley defender Derek Fluke for a touchdown during the 2B State semifinal football game Saturday at the Apple Bowl.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan running back Tanner Grooms rushes the football while defended by Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley's Blake Howard (32) and Spud Swogger (44) during the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan football players let out a yell after defeating Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley 42-14 in the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl on Saturday. Okanogan plays Napavine for the 2B State title Saturday, Dec. 3, at Harry Lang Stadium. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
On paper these two teams match up well. But just to prove a point early, the Bulldogs’ Carson Boesel pulled down an interception. A short time later Carter Kuchenbuch tossed him a 28-yard pass for a touchdown for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
"They were able to take away the inside run, but we mixed it up and threw it a lot more than normal. Our rushing and passing was more even,” Judd said.
The Bulldogs eventually forced Pe Ell—Willapa Valley to punt. After a few plays the ball was handed to Johnny Swartsel, who completed a 12-yard run for their second touchdown with only three minutes left in the quarter.
Early in the second quarter Pe Ell—Willapa Valley turned the possession over on downs, which gave Okanogan the ball, but on their own one-yard-line. The Bulldogs hardly flinched. Kuchenbuch completed a long pass to Boesel, once again, and it got them on Pe Ell—Willapa Valley’s 45-yard line.
Kuchenbuch then connected with Austin Morgan, completing a 12-yard pass, which Morgan ran across the line making it 21-0.
There was a little back-and-forth to start the third quarter, but Okanogan quickly found their rhythm after Kuchenbuch found Boesel again for a 20-yard pass and another touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
They found it on the other side of the ball, too, after Manny Rodriguez pulled down Pe Ell—Willapa Valley’s quarterback for a sack. This led to a turnover on downs, and another Swartsel rushing touchdown, this time for 21 yards.
Pe Ell—Willapa Valley, however, didn’t get here by accident. They capitalize on mistakes. Late in the third quarter, Okanogan fumbled the ball, and Pe Ell—Willapa Valley snatched it up.
The quarter ended, but seconds into the forth, Pe Ell—Willapa Valley made it into the end zone for the first time after a one-yard run from Kolton Fluke, making it 35-7.
“They never gave up,” Judd said. “They’re a great team.”
Pe Ell—Willapa Valley scored again in the fourth quarter and it was 42-14.
That’s where the score would stay with Okanogan earning a spot in the State Finals.
“I think we played pretty good,” Okanogan Head Coach Erick Judd. “We weren’t perfect, though.”
Okanogan had 503 yards of total offense on 60 plays. Pe Ell—Willapa Valley finished with 188 yards on 52 plays.
Kuchenbuch led the Bulldogs by throwing 16 of 25 for 274 yards, two touchdowns, and one intercept. Swartsel led rushing with 15 carries for 108 yards, and two touchdowns. Grooms followed with eight carries for 60 yards, and one touchdown. He also had five receptions for 68 yards. Boesel led receiving with eight receptions for 158 yards, and two touchdowns.
Okanogan will play first-seeded Napavine, the team they lost to in the semifinals last year, and another undefeated juggernaut, for the 2B State Championship, Dec. 3 at the Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, near Tacoma. Kickoff is 5 p.m.
“We have been one and two with Napavine this whole season,” Judd said. “We’ve been looking forward to it.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone