CASHMERE — It’s tough to win when your defense can’t get off the field or stop the run.
And unfortunately for the Cashmere Bulldogs, neither was in their favor Friday night against Okanogan.
Okanogan pounded the rock and gashed the Bulldogs for chunk yards throughout the night. Cashmere just had no answer upfront and Okanogan running backs Grant Gillespie, Tucker Pritchard and Ryden Zabreznik had a field day. Okanogan rushed for over 250 yards and won 49-15, handing Cashmere its first loss of the season.
“They’re a really good football team but we didn’t play to our potential,” Cashmere head coach Bryan Bremer said after the loss. “There were too many spots where we either didn’t make the play we needed to or didn’t learn from our prior mistakes. (Okanogan) is a good football team and coach Judd does a good job up there. They are well-disciplined, they know what they like to do and do it well.”
Okanogan only mixed in a handful of pass plays. For the majority of the night, the Bulldogs just ran out of the Wing T and handed the ball off to either a tailback or slotback motioning across the line. Cashmere just couldn’t get any penetration. And as the game wore on, more holes opened up.
“We just have to grow up,” Bremer said. “There were times where we had three freshmen on the field and we’re starting two sophomore middle linebackers. So we just have to grow up a little bit, which I think we did tonight — even though the score doesn’t reflect it. We grew up as a family and we’ll be better because of this game. We’re much better than that score, but that’s what it is and we have to live with it.”
Cashmere had a chance to score and take an early lead in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs’ offense stalled just outside the red zone following a penalty. Okanogan then seized the early momentum with a 43-yard touchdown run by Gillespie right up the middle.
Following a Cashmere three-and-out, Okanogan orchestrated a 16-play, 82-yard drive that ate up eight minutes of clock and was capped by a 2-yard TD run from quarterback Brad Ingram.
That was essentially it for the first half, which lasted just 45 minutes.
The second half had more fireworks. Okanogan started with an onside pooch kick that the Bulldogs recovered after Cashmere muffed the kick. Okanogan fumbled the ball back to Cashmere two plays later, but the defense held strong and forced Cashmere to punt.
On Okanagan's first play from scrimmage, Pritchard burst through the line on a handoff up the middle and outran everyone for an 80-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-0.
Cashmere responded on its next drive and QB Trenton Mason connected with Jack Croci for a 39-yard TD pass off a broken play. But that was Cashmere’s lone offensive TD of the night. The Bulldogs’ only other TD came off a 90-yard kick return from freshman Aidan Theiss, who let the ball bounce in front of him but scooped it up and found a lane down the Okanogan sideline.
Cashmere’s defense just couldn’t get Okanogan off the field. Okanogan scored on every possession but one in the second half. Offensive/defensive lineman Joseph Cates even got in on the fun, rumbling in for a 39-yard interception return TD on a blown-up screen pass from Mason late in the fourth quarter.
The Okanogan sideline erupted after the 290-pound junior plowed through a pair of Cashmere Bulldogs and bumbled into the end zone.
For Cashmere, Friday was a good kick in the teeth. But heading into CTL play next week, it may be exactly what the Bulldogs needed.
“You’re never as good as you think you are or as bad as you think you are,” Bremer said. “Sometimes after games like this you can feel dejected but we’re not as bad as we think we are right now. We just have to stay level-headed and play to our potential.”
Cashmere will look to bounce back next week at home against Quincy. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.