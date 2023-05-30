Okanogan Bulldogs logo

YAKIMA — The No. 3 Okanogan High School softball team made the 2B state semifinals after beating No. 6 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Friday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima by two runs.

Okanogan (22-4) faced the No. 7 Forks Spartans (17-8) for the semifinal game on Saturday. The Spartans had one of the best records in the Pacific 2B League and finished fourth in the District 1/4 championships. They earned their third consecutive win after beating Okanogan 12-1, ending the Bulldog's five-game winning streak and shot at the state finals.



