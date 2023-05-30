YAKIMA — The No. 3 Okanogan High School softball team made the 2B state semifinals after beating No. 6 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Friday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima by two runs.
Okanogan (22-4) faced the No. 7 Forks Spartans (17-8) for the semifinal game on Saturday. The Spartans had one of the best records in the Pacific 2B League and finished fourth in the District 1/4 championships. They earned their third consecutive win after beating Okanogan 12-1, ending the Bulldog's five-game winning streak and shot at the state finals.
Forks lost to No. 1 Adna (23-3) 12-3 in the finals.
The Bulldogs still had a shot at a trophy, however. Their first game in the consolation bracket was quickly handled in a 10-1 route of the Northwest Christian (Colbert) Crusader's (21-4). That put them in a game with No. 4 Ocosta (Westport) for 3rd- or 4th-place.
It was a close, low-scoring game that Ocosta (22-5) finally won to claim third, 6-3. Fourth place went to Okanogan.
Okanogan not only placed fourth at the 2B state tournament this season, but they also won the Central Washington 2B League title with an undefeated record and won the District 6 2B championship.
Okanogan will graduate three seniors: Allie Duran, Laine Morgan and Solstice Johnsen.
