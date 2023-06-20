At the final whistle, Veronica Latsko dropped to the Shell Energy Stadium field.

The forward spent four seasons playing in the sweltering Houston heat as a star for the Dash. But, now dressing for OL Reign, Latsko said nothing could've prepared her for Saturday night.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?