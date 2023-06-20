At the final whistle, Veronica Latsko dropped to the Shell Energy Stadium field.
The forward spent four seasons playing in the sweltering Houston heat as a star for the Dash. But, now dressing for OL Reign, Latsko said nothing could've prepared her for Saturday night.
The unbearable 90-degree weather nullified the Reign playing up a player. The sides settled for a 0-0 draw, which seemed fair considering the conditions.
"Even on days like today, it still affects you almost as much as the away team, being the home team," Latsko said. "You could see that. Both teams were struggling. It's the unfortunate thing about soccer sometimes and playing down here. You just have to hydrate and make sure you're popping electrolytes and carbs."
Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce fought through the fatigue to make five saves and preserve the shutout. She also received help from defender Ryanne Brown, who subbed on in the 76th minute and had two goal-line clearances.
On a more ideal day, Dash midfielder Joelle Anderson might have pocketed her attempts Saturday. She had a rebound shot deflected by the left hand of Tullis-Joyce in the 54th minute and a shot to the gut of the keeper in the 60th minute.
"Phallon balled out," Latsko said. "It's amazing and she's amazing, but we as a collective need to make her life easier so that she doesn't have to make these 'Save of the Weeks' every week. So, it's amazing and she's incredible and I'm so proud of [her] for this game, but we need to be better as an XI."
The Dash were down a player for about 50 minutes after defender Natalie Jacobs was shown a red card during stoppage time of the opening half. Jacobs appeared to clip Reign forward Tziarra King about 25 yards from goal. Referee Danielle Chesky was alerted to review the play by VAR and upgraded the yellow to a red for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
The numbers disadvantage didn't hinder Houston from getting good looks at goal in the second half. Houston outshot the Reign 18-8 overall, 6-1 on-target.
There were multiple hydration breaks during the match. But decision-making was impacted for the visitors. The Bold (6-4-2) were able to break through to get one last solid chance to steal a win in second-half stoppage time when forward Elyse Bennett's shot skimmed over the cross bar.
"That's the hottest conditions I've been involved in since the game that changed every rule in the league," Reign coach Laura Harvey said of the NWSL forcing a 2017 afternoon match in Houston where former Dash player Rachel Daly collapsed amid the heat index at a reported 102. The Reign won 2-0. The NWSL adapted new hydrations guidelines and altered kickoff times after the tragedy.
"It was ridiculously hot [Saturday], so I'm really proud of the players for digging in," Harvey said. "The difference between us coming out with a point and maybe getting three was just our quality on the ball wasn't there when we needed it to be. We gave the ball away in patches, which meant they got some momentum, too. We just couldn't quite show quality when we really needed it to put the ball in the back of the net. But that was hard."
