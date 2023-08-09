Normalcy returned to the Cascadia derby Sunday.

OL Reign managed a 0-0 draw at Lumen Field against rival Portland in their final Challenge Cup group-stage match. In their previous trip to Seattle, the Thorns dismantled the Reign in getting a 2-0 win in June.



