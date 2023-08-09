Normalcy returned to the Cascadia derby Sunday.
OL Reign managed a 0-0 draw at Lumen Field against rival Portland in their final Challenge Cup group-stage match. In their previous trip to Seattle, the Thorns dismantled the Reign in getting a 2-0 win in June.
Sunday's draw clinched the top overall seed in the tournament for the Reign. They'll host Racing Louisville FC in a semifinal match in September and continue to increase their cut of the $1 million purse.
"It was just a 'let's get it done' match," Reign defender Shae Holmes said. "Everyone did a good, hard battle, especially toward the end because we knew we just needed that one point. Feeling good overall. Hard but good."
Star forward Bethany Balcer went down twice in the opening half with knocks that required on-field medical attention. She was able to remain in the match both times, but had a conversation with referee Matthew Corrigan after the whistle signaling halftime was blown.
Portland dominated possession (62%), but Reign keeper Laurel Ivory had a save in stoppage time to keep the match goalless at the break.
Balcer (Sam Hiatt), Nikki Stanton (Olivia Van der Jagt) and Ryanne Brown (Elyse Bennett) were subbed off at halftime. The adjustments balanced possession and the Reign (4-0-2) created more scoring opportunities but neither side could break the deadlock.
The Bold aimed to keep the Thorns (2-3-1) off the board, pushing their Challenge Cup clean sheet run to seven consecutive matches.
"That's an exceptional stat," Reign coach Laura Harvey said.
A tournament-record 12,061 fans attended the match Sunday, which was marketed toward kids. The derby was an entertainment overload, with Blue Angels flyovers headed for the air show at Seafair on Lake Washington and an on-field dog show at the break.
"I screamed my lungs out," Holmes said of defensive calls when the Blue Angels unexpectedly made a pass over the stadium. "That was a little tough, but it was a little cool to hear them over the top — just maybe not the right moment."
The Reign have an 11-day layoff before they return to regular-season league play. The Bold (7-5-3) are fourth in the 12-team league and will travel to play Kansas City on Aug. 18.
Harvey was hopeful to not have any of her internationals back due to the FIFA Women's World Cup. But in stunning fashion, the national teams for Canada, Brazil and the United States were booted from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
Most of the team either watched replays of the USWNT loss on penalties to Sweden on Sunday morning on tape delay or just watched highlights later because of their afternoon match.
"We're absolutely gutted for our teammates and friends," Reign forward Tziarra King said of the USWNT result. "I don't know what it feels like to be on the World Cup stage and be in that moment, but we can all say the collective pain they feel, we feel here in Seattle, too. But we're so proud of them. They gave it their all and now they come back and hopefully flying ready to kick some (butt) in the NWSL."
Reign stars Megan Rapinoe (U.S.) — who announced her retirement — Alana Cook (U.S.), Rose Lavelle (U.S.), Emily Sonnett (U.S.), Sofia Huerta (U.S.), Quinn (Canada), Jordyn Huitema (Canada), and Angelina (Brazil) could all be available for selection against the Current.
Quinn and Angelina were in attendance Sunday. The Reign also hope to have midfielder Jess Fishlock recovered from a leg injury.
Harvey shared her World Cup bracket is busted. She had Brazil and the U.S. playing for the title.
Now she's contemplating deleting her social media apps because there's a demand for her to replace USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski. The pair are longtime friends and Harvey was on Andonovski's staff for the Tokyo Olympics. The USWNT took bronze in the event.
"I've lived it before four years ago," Harvey said of questions regarding her interest in the national team position. She signed a contract extension with the Reign in July that's supposed to have her in Seattle through 2025.
"I committed to the future of this club," Harvey continued. "I haven't got any critique about (Vlatko), he's a phenomenal coach, a phenomenal human being. I was so privileged to work with him. My focus right now is the Reign. We're in the middle of a season and we've put ourselves in really good position in both competitions that we're in, so right now my focus is solely on the Reign."