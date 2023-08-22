First place will have to wait for OL Reign.

The Bold played more defensively in a road match against the Kansas City Current but not well enough to prevent a 1-0 loss Friday. The Reign (7-6-3) could have topped the 12-team National Women's Soccer League standings with a victory.



