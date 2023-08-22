First place will have to wait for OL Reign.
The Bold played more defensively in a road match against the Kansas City Current but not well enough to prevent a 1-0 loss Friday. The Reign (7-6-3) could have topped the 12-team National Women's Soccer League standings with a victory.
Current forward Cece Kizer tucked a header behind goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the 61st minute for the goal. Izzy Rodriguez had the cross to Kizer after a throw-in.
"Conceding off a throw-in is something that, if anyone knows me, will sit with me for a long time," Reign coach Laura Harvey said. "It's an area where you can control the moment. It's the same as a set piece. It's the same as any type of restart. We work on them a lot and we talk about them a lot and we didn't do that. We allowed the throw-in to come in, it went back to the thrower and she had enough time to take a touch and cross the ball, which is something we talk about a lot in not allowing."
The Reign had an opportunity to level the score in the 75th minute. Forward Jordyn Huitema earned a penalty after being shoved in the box by Michelle Cooper. But Huitema's low shot was saved by keeper AD Franch.
A record crowd of 13,455 at Children's Mercy Park intensified its support of the Current after the save. The side jumped from last to 10th in the league with the win.
"There was a little bit of adrenaline rush that was going on before the PK," Franch told the television broadcast crew after the game. "I was trying to channel that energy and try to read it (the shot) the best I could. It went well for us. Made a great decision and saved it."
An extra 10 minutes of play was added to the second half due to the buildup to the penalty. Despite clearly being toppled over, Huitema had to protest in order for the play to be reviewed by VAR for the foul. But that couldn't be done immediately because of a scrum around the penalty spot where Reign midfielder Quinn and Franch were shown yellow cards in the 73rd minute.
"It was really obvious that they were trying to scuff the spot," Quinn said. "I wanted to make sure the spot wasn't scuffed for Jordyn to be able to take her PK, so I was trying to get them off the spot as quickly as possible before they ruined it because you can't get that grass back."
Harvey said the delays had an effect on Huitema's attempt. Yet, the penalty was the best look at goal the Reign had.
The decision to play defensively was to prevent the Current from counterattacking. But that left the Reign out of position to push toward goal when they did have possession.
"At times we rushed when we got into the final third," Harvey said.
Kansas City (6-10-0) tested Tullis-Joyce in the opening half, but Alex Loera's laser from deep in the 39th minute and Cooper's close-range header in the 36th minute were saved.
The sides had some of their FIFA Women's World Cup players back in the rotation. The Current slotted Debinha in the midfield. The Brazilian was part of her nation's disappointing exit in the group stage.
Quinn also started in the midfield. Their Canadian national team dropped out of the World Cup in the group stage. Teammates Huitema (Canada) and Angelina (Brazil) were available off the bench.
Huitema subbed on at halftime for Bethany Balcer, who suffered a concussion. Angelina recently returned from an ACL injury to join her national team and her entering the Reign match in the 89th minute Friday marked her NWSL regular-season debut.
"I'm so proud of Ang for all the work she's put in and I'm so happy to see her back on the field," Reign midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt said. "It's been a long time coming."
U.S. internationals Megan Rapinoe, Alana Cook, Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Sofia Huerta have returned to the Reign but were not available for selection.
The Reign have a break before traveling to Los Angeles for a match against Angel City FC on Aug. 27.