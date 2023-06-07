OL Reign lost 2-0 to the Portland Thorns FC on Saturday at Lumen Field.

The loss snaps an eight-game unbeaten streak against their rival in regular-season competitions for the Reign. It's also a first for coach Laura Harvey since her return to the position in August 2021, souring her record 200th career NWSL match on the sideline.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?